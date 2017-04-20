Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Second of four Xfinity Dash 4 Cash races is this Saturday at Bristol

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 20, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT

The second installment of the four-race 2017 Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonus program takes place this Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway with the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300.

Justin Allgaier took the first D4C title and the $100,000 prize last month at Phoenix. If Allgaier can win Saturday at Bristol as well as the other two upcoming D4C races at Richmond and Dover, he will take home an additional $600,000 for $1 million in total earnings.

“Ultimately as drivers we are all looking for the win,” Allgaier said. “If you don’t win, you want to have a high finish and earn that nice consolation prize. But if you can do both at the same time, it’s even better.

“That influx of money is great for the Xfinity teams and it helps with budgets. If we could win the Bristol Dash 4 Cash, it would be a huge moment for us.”

While several other Xfinity drivers also want what Allgaier is pursuing, the Riverton, Illinois native has some good history on his side at Bristol.

It was at the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile” that Allgaier earned his first career Xfinity Series win in 2010. All told, Allgaier has made 12 career starts in NASCAR’s junior series, with his win, five top-fives, seven top-10s and an average finish of 12.7.

In addition, Allgaier has been very successful at Bristol of late, with top-10 finishes in each of the last four races there, including a runner-up finish in his most recent start there last summer.

What’s more, Allgaier has now won two Dash 4 Cash races in a row: Phoenix this season and the fourth and final D4C race last season at Indianapolis.

This will be the third Dash 4 Cash race at Bristol. Daniel Suarez won in 2015 and Erik Jones in 2016.

“That action you’ve seen [at other tracks] is always going to be doubled at Bristol,” said Xfinity Series rookie driver Daniel Hemric. “You’re already on edge here, running side-by-side, nose-to-tail. The action is going to be intense and everyone is going to be amped up that much more.”

Dash 4 Cash format and eligibility: 

  • Coors Light Pole Qualifying will determine the starting positions for the race.
  • The field will then begin the race with Stage 1, followed by Stage 2 and the Final Stage.
  • Based on the participation guidelines announced last year, drivers with more than five years of full-time experience are restricted from the four races in the Dash 4 Cash program.
  • The top two finishing NASCAR XFINITY Series drivers who have declared for series points in each of the two stages will make up the four-driver Dash 4 Cash field for the Final Stage. Once Stage 1 is complete, the two drivers who lock into the main field won’t have their position counted against other Dash 4 Cash-eligible drivers following Stage 2 to ensure a four-driver field.
  • The field will then begin the race with Stage 1, followed by Stage 2 and the Final Stage. At Bristol Motor Speedway: Stage 1 (Ends on lap 85), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 170), Final Stage (Ends on lap 300).
  • The highest finisher in the final stage among the four Dash 4 Cash drivers wins the Dash 4 Cash and a $100,000 prize.
  • If a driver earns two Dash 4 Cash bonus wins over the four Dash 4 Cash races, that qualifies them for the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs.

Xfinity Series Spotlight: Q&A with Stewart-Haas Racing rookie Cole Custer

By Daniel McFadinApr 20, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

Cole Custer has two NASCAR wins in the last three years, but so far the 19-year-old’s racing career is defined by two moments that didn’t see him in victory lane.

When he tackled John Hunter Nemechek last year and a month ago when Austin Dillon got his own point across by slowly forcing Custer into the outside wall under caution at Phoenix.

The latter took place four races into Custer’s rookie campaign in the Xfinity Series. But ask him what his “Welcome to the Xfinity Series” moment was in his first 11 starts dating back to last year and the incident is downplayed as not being that big a deal.

“I guess you could say Phoenix a little bit,” Custer told NBC Sports. “I honestly don’t know. There hasn’t really been a huge moment where anything huge has happened.”

(Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

Two races later, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver achieved the biggest statistical moment of his short Xfinity career. He earned his first top five at Texas Motor Speedway, which surprised Custer given the 1.5-mile track’s recent repave and reconfiguration.

“I didn’t think I was the best at going to new tracks and new surfaces,” he said. “I think since we had such a great car and I adapted to the surface pretty good, we ended up having a fast car from the get go, really, and were able to have a solid day.”

It made him the second rookie to earn a top five this year after William Byron at Phoenix. The result came in the sixth race of Stewart-Haas Racing’s Xfinity program.

The following Q&A had been edited and condensed.

NBC Sports: Since you’re going to be at Bristol this week, if you were competing in the Cup race what would you choose as your introduction song?

Custer: That’s a tough one. I wish they did it for the Xfinity Series. You definitely have to think about it a lot before you choose. I don’t know, off the top of my head. Maybe something like 21 Pilots. I really like their music. … Maybe “Ride” by 21 Pilots or something.

NBC Sports: What’s the most emotional you’ve gotten about a sporting event that wasn’t auto racing?

Custer: Probably (Carolina) Panthers’ games back when they were terrible. I was probably a bigger Panther fan when they weren’t good than when they are good, kind of like right now. I would get really mad. It would ruin my whole day when they would lose.

NBC Sports: Why do you think you had stronger emotional reactions when they were horrible than when they were good and going to the Super Bowl.

Custer: I don’t know, its frustrating when people make mistakes. It’s frustrating losing.

NBC Sports: What’s your least favorite part of race day?

Custer: Maybe right before qualifying, you’re pretty nervous just cause you have to lay down a fast lap in a short amount of time. That’s probably the most nerve-wracking.

NBC Sports: What’s the biggest difference for you going from JR Motorsports to Stewart-Haas Racing?

Custer: They’re both great organizations, have great people. Stewart-Haas has a lot of great people, a lot of great resources. I think they build a lot of fast cars. I think having Tony (Stewart) around and seeing him and how much he helps and cares, that’s pretty awesome and seeing all the racers here. It’s awesome to see.

NBC Sports: What’s been the biggest hurdle for the team in getting this season underway and this program started?

Custer: Pretty much just everything. We had to build a team from nothing. Having to get everything in place and build brand new cars and having to do all this stuff, it’s just not easy for anyone to do and let alone be fast when you go to the race track. I think we did a great job channeling all of it.

NBC Sports: You’ve gotten to race with Kevin Harvick a couple of times this year. What’s been a lesson you’ve learned from him that’s helped you on the track?

Custer: Probably just being patient during the races. He helps me every week in going to new race tracks and giving me advice on what his experiences have been there.

NBC Sports: What’s it been like getting to know your crew chief, Jeff Meendering, through these first few races?

Custer: It’s been great. He has a lot of background and a lot of knowledge. He’s a really smart guy and really level-headed. I think we go well together. He’s given me some really fast cars this year. I just have to learn how to bring things home clean and not making any huge mistakes during the race and I think we’ll have some good finishes. He’s definitely one of the best, though.

NBC Sports: How has your relationship with Tony Stewart grown over the last few years?

Custer: He’s just been awesome. He’s helped me so much in just communicating with my team and giving me advice and he’s one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. You see him on TV and he’s a little bit different than what he actually is. He’s really soft-spoken, a really nice guy and one of the best. It’s been awesome to work with him.

Charlotte’s playoff race moving from Saturday night to Sunday afternoon in October

By Dustin LongApr 20, 2017, 11:58 AM EDT

Charlotte Motor Speedway announced Thursday that its fall race will move to Sunday, Oct. 8. The race is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

The race had been previously scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Saturday, Oct. 7 on NBCSN. It had been the only night race in the playoffs.

“Charlotte’s so tricky, especially when the sun’s out,” said seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson in a release from the track. “And, the track’s finally aging and getting to a place with a lot of character (so) that a day race will allow us to run so many more lanes and, I think, create such an entertaining and compelling race … I’m really excited for a hot, slick, day race.”

Last fall’s race was scheduled to be run Saturday night but was rained out and moved to Sunday afternoon. Johnson won that race.

This year’s race marks the first time since 2002 that Charlotte’s fall race has been scheduled to be run during the day.

The weekend schedule will feature Cup qualifying Friday night, the Xfinity race Saturday afternoon and the Cup race Sunday afternoon.

“We’ve heard from fans and from several drivers about how much fun it is to race during the daytime at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” Marcus Smith, speedway president and general manager, said in a statement. “A return to ‘Daylight Racing Time’ also builds on our commitment to being ‘FANS FIRST’ by providing families with affordable, world-class entertainment on a Sunday afternoon. Everyone should set their clocks for ‘Daylight Racing Time,’ because it’s going to be an unforgettable weekend of racing.”

Kyle Busch’s helmet to have a special family theme at Bristol

By Dustin LongApr 20, 2017, 10:57 AM EDT

In support of National Infertility Awareness Week, Kyle Busch will wear a special helmet this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. The helmet features the Kyle Busch Foundation’s Bundle of Joy Fund and photos of wife Samantha and son Brexton.

The race-worn helmet will be auctioned. It will go on sale at 10 a.m. ET April 24 on Kyle Busch Foundation’s eBay site. The auction ends April 29. Replica helmets will be available later. All proceeds will benefit the Bundle of Joy Fund.

The Bundle of Joy Fund provides grants to infertile couples who might not have the financial means to undergo fertility treatments. Busch and his wife needed infertility treatments to have Brexton. The fund was started in 2015 and has provided assistance to 17 couples, resulting in the birth of 10 children.

“Sunday kicks off National Infertility Awareness week, so Kyle and I wanted to do something special to bring attention to an issue many couples face, but sometimes don’t want to discuss,” Samantha Busch said in a release. “This is a way for us to give back to a cause very near and dear to our hearts.”

Applications for the Bundle of Joy Fund can be obtained through REACH in Charlotte and the fund is currently only available to patients of REACH who are residents of North Carolina.

Matt Kenseth unsure how rain, cool weather will impact Bristol’s treated surface

By Daniel McFadinApr 20, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

After its first use last August, NASCAR drivers will get a second chance to race at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend with its track surface treated by VHT in the corners.

A substance used by the NHRA to add grip on its starting lines, VHT was added to the bottom grove for last summer’s night race – which became a day race – in order to improve the competition on the half-mile track. It worked.

The 20 lead changes in the race were the second most at Bristol in the past eight races there. NASCAR recorded 2,454 green-flag passes, ranking fourth at the track since the statistic was first kept in 2005.

But how will the track react to the substance in April over August, especially with the threat of rain looming over the Bristol area all weekend? But most importantly, will the spreading out of the substance higher in the turns make the racing better?

If anyone knows what “old Bristol” was like, it’s Matt Kenseth. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has made 34 starts in “Thunder Valley” beginning in 2000 and he has four wins, the most recent coming in the 2015 spring race.

Kenseth addressed the repeated application of the substance Wedesday after Joe Gibbs Racing’s sponsorship announcement with Circle K at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

“I went to lunch with (crew chief) Jason (Ratcliff) before we got here, and we got to talking about the fall race a little bit, and I have to go back and watch the whole ending of the race and see how it went,” said Kenseth, who placed 37th with a DNF last August after a Lap 373 crash. “I feel like Bristol, Martinsville and Dover are very sensitive to heat. I think if you get a really cold, overcast day up there and you get all the rain you’re supposed to get, I’m not really sure how it’ll affect it, because sometimes the top never comes all the way in.”

The Food City 500 is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET Sunday. The weather site wunderground.com currently forecasts a temperature of 59 degrees with a 57 percent chance of rain at that time.

“It has to get warm enough for the rubber on the tire to pack into the racetrack and then that stuff seems to make a lot of grip,” Kenseth said. “Last year, it seemed to have a lot. It seemed to go away at the end of the race that I recall. But it definitely seemed to open up some grooves and passing, especially on restarts and shorter runs.”