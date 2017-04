NASCAR’s full schedule for Bristol Motor Speedway

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After a brief hiatus, NASCAR is back this weekend with its first of two race weekends at Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Cup teams prepare for the Food City 500, while Xfinity teams take part in the second Dash 4 Cash race in the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300.

Here is the full weekend schedule for the Cup and Xfinity Series with TV and radio info.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, April 21

9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

10: 30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

11:30 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (Fox Sports 1)

1 – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (FS1)

3:30 – 4:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

4:45 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, April 22

6 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

8:30 – 9:25 a.m. – Cup practice (FS1)

9:35 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1)

10:40 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

11 – 11:55 a.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1)

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

1 p.m. – Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300; 300 laps/159.9 miles (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, April 23

6:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

Noon – Driver-crew chief meeting

1:20 p.m. – Driver introductions

2 p.m. – Food City 500; 500 laps/266.5 miles (Fox, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)