NASCAR America live at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Bristol, Kurt Busch, Blaney, Bayou

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno hosts from Stamford, Connecticut. Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte join us from Burton’s Garage.

Here’s what’s on today’s show:

* The World’s Fastest Half Mile looms ahead this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. With high banks, an enhanced bottom groove and potential weather issues, there will be plenty in store. Jeff Burton, with over 18,000 laps of Cup Series experience at Bristol, and Steve Letarte break down the biggest challenges drivers will face.

* After winning the season-opening Daytona 500, Kurt Busch and the No. 41 team have had trouble keeping pace. We’ll hear from crew chief Tony Gibson on why his team has faltered, and what they need to do to be contenders again.

* Ryan Blaney picked up his first two stage wins of the season in Texas, but has yet to finish off a race victory in the Cup Series. Will Bristol bring a breakthrough for him and the Wood Brothers? Marty Snider chats with the rapidly rising young star.

* Next up on NASCAR America’s My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows list is a trip to the Bayou and the great state of Louisiana. The Pelican state has a strong cultural history marked by its musical and culinary delights – as well as racing. Today, we’re just outside the state capital at the Baton Rouge Raceway.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you plug-in that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.