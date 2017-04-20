Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America live at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Bristol, Kurt Busch, Blaney, Bayou

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 20, 2017, 5:01 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno hosts from Stamford, Connecticut. Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte join us from Burton’s Garage.

Here’s what’s on today’s show:

* The World’s Fastest Half Mile looms ahead this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. With high banks, an enhanced bottom groove and potential weather issues, there will be plenty in store. Jeff Burton, with over 18,000 laps of Cup Series experience at Bristol, and Steve Letarte break down the biggest challenges drivers will face.

* After winning the season-opening Daytona 500, Kurt Busch and the No. 41 team have had trouble keeping pace. We’ll hear from crew chief Tony Gibson on why his team has faltered, and what they need to do to be contenders again.

* Ryan Blaney picked up his first two stage wins of the season in Texas, but has yet to finish off a race victory in the Cup Series. Will Bristol bring a breakthrough for him and the Wood Brothers? Marty Snider chats with the rapidly rising young star.

* Next up on NASCAR America’s My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows list is a trip to the Bayou and the great state of Louisiana. The Pelican state has a strong cultural history marked by its musical and culinary delights – as well as racing. Today, we’re just outside the state capital at the Baton Rouge Raceway.

NASCAR America — Racing in the Bayou — My Home Track: Louisiana’s Baton Rouge Raceway

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 20, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

Louisiana hosted its lone NASCAR Cup race in 1953, but just beyond the city limits of Baton Rouge sits the Baton Rouge Raceway, a track known for flat track motorcycle racing.

It’s the latest edition of My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows. They love ’em some racin’ down yonder in the Bayou state. 

 

It’s Bristol, baby — but there’s other great racing in the Volunteer State, too

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 20, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

Bristol Motor Speedway has been an iconic, action-packed NASCAR destination for more than 50 years.

But as NBCSN’s Rutledge Wood told us on Thursday’s NASCAR America, the World’s Fastest Half-Mile isn’t the only Tennessee short track in the history books of the Volunteer State.  

Good news, race fans: few conflicts with NFL games during 2017 NASCAR playoffs

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 20, 2017, 9:17 PM EDT

For the most part, NASCAR and the NFL won’t butt heads in the same cities too much when it comes to the 10 NASCAR Cup playoff weekends this year.

The NFL released its 2017 regular season schedule Thursday night, and with a few exceptions, racetracks in or near NFL teams are fairly in the clear when it comes to going head-to-head against their gridiron counterparts.

The most notable matchup will come on Sunday, November 5, a date Texas Motor Speedway boss Eddie Gossage is probably cursing about now.

While TMS’s NASCAR race begins at 2 p.m. ET that day, about 2 ½ hours and 30 miles down the road in Arlington, Texas, America’s Team – the Dallas Cowboys – will play host to the Kansas City Chiefs.

One other conflict of note – more so because of sentimental reasons – is September 24, when the New England Patriots host the Houston Texans, while New Hampshire Motor Speedway will host its last fall race (its race date is being moved to Las Vegas starting next season).

There’s also October 1, when Dover International Speedway hosts the third race of the playoffs. And while the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins are on the road, the Baltimore Ravens have a big game against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here’s how NASCAR stacks up against the NFL during the 10-week NASCAR Cup playoffs:

Sept. 17 — Playoff opener at Chicagoland Speedway – no conflict as Chicago Bears play at Tampa Bay.

Sept. 24 — New Hampshire Motor Speedway – moderate conflict – New England Patriots host the Houston Texans about 110 miles away. However, Pats fans who are also NASCAR fans may decide to skip the game to attend what will be the last fall race at NHMS for sentimental reasons.

Oct. 1 — Dover International Speedway – minor conflict – Baltimore Ravens host the Pittsburgh Steelers 90 miles away. However, other nearby teams play on the road: Philadelphia Eagles play at Los Angeles Chargers and the Washington Redskins play at the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 2 (Monday Night Football).

Oct. 8 — Charlotte Motor Speedway – no conflict – Carolina Panthers play at Detroit Lions

Oct. 15 — Talladega Superspeedway – minor conflict – Atlanta Falcons host the Miami Dolphins, but that’s about 110 miles and two hours away.

Oct. 22 — Kansas Speedway – no conflict – Kansas City Chiefs play at Oakland Raiders on October 19 (Thursday Night Football).

Oct. 29 — Martinsville Speedway – no conflict – (Carolina Panthers are at New York Jets, but Washington Redskins host Dallas Cowboys four hours and nearly 300 miles away).

Nov. 5 — Texas Motor Speedway – MAJOR conflict – NASCAR race starts at 2 p.m. ET, while Dallas Cowboys host the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, at 4:30 p.m. ET (and 30 miles from TMS).

Nov. 12 — Phoenix Raceway – no conflict – the Phoenix Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks, but that game will be held on November 9 (Thursday Night Football).

Nov. 19 — Homestead Miami Speedway – no conflict – the Dolphins enjoy a bye week (don’t be surprised if several players wind up at the NASCAR race).

NASCAR America: Rutledge Wood explains NASCAR’s race enhancements to kids

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 20, 2017, 8:14 PM EDT

As late comedian and talk show host Art Linkletter used to say, “Kids say the darndest things.”

NBSCN’s Rutledge Wood will vouch for that.

On Thursday’s NASCAR America, Wood turned teacher, trying to explain the enhancements we’ve seen in NASCAR this season to a bunch of kids, breaking down what some of the changes to the sport have come about, including stage racing and slight revisions to the points system.

Get ready to laugh!

 