NASCAR America: Daniel Hemric leans on Dillon family in Xfinity Series transition

On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, Daniel Hemric discussed the influence of his childhood friends Austin and Ty Dillion in his transition to the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Charlotte’s playoff race moving from Saturday night to Sunday afternoon in October
Charlotte Motor Speedway announced Thursday that its fall race will move to Sunday, Oct. 8. The race is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on NBC.
The race had been previously scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 on NBCSN. It had been the only night race in the playoffs.
“Charlotte’s so tricky, especially when the sun’s out,” said seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson in a release from the track. “And, the track’s finally aging and getting to a place with a lot of character (so) that a day race will allow us to run so many more lanes and, I think, create such an entertaining and compelling race … I’m really excited for a hot, slick, day race.”
Last fall’s race was scheduled to be run Saturday night but was rained out and moved to Sunday afternoon. Johnson won that race.
This year’s race marks the first time since 2002 that Charlotte’s fall race has been scheduled to be run during the day.
The weekend schedule will feature Cup qualifying Friday night, the Xfinity race Saturday afternoon and the Cup race Sunday afternoon.
“We’ve heard from fans and from several drivers about how much fun it is to race during the daytime at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” said Marcus Smith, speedway president and general manager, in a statement. “A return to ‘Daylight Racing Time’ also builds on our commitment to being ‘FANS FIRST’ by providing families with affordable, world-class entertainment on a Sunday afternoon. Everyone should set their clocks for ‘Daylight Racing Time,’ because it’s going to be an unforgettable weekend of racing.”
Kyle Busch’s helmet to have a special family theme at Bristol
In support of National Infertility Awareness Week, Kyle Busch will wear a special helmet this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. The helmet features the Kyle Busch Foundation’s Bundle of Joy Fund and photos of wife Samantha and son Brexton.
The race-worn helmet will be auctioned. It will go on sale at 10 a.m. ET April 24 on Kyle Busch Foundation’s eBay site. The auction ends April 29. Replica helmets will be available later. All proceeds will benefit the Bundle of Joy Fund.
The Bundle of Joy Fund provides grants to infertile couples who might not have the financial means to undergo fertility treatments. Busch and his wife needed infertility treatments to have Brexton. The fund was started in 2015 and has provided assistance to 17 couples, resulting in the birth of 10 children.
“Sunday kicks off National Infertility Awareness week, so Kyle and I wanted to do something special to bring attention to an issue many couples face, but sometimes don’t want to discuss,” Samantha Busch said in a release. “This is a way for us to give back to a cause very near and dear to our hearts.”
Applications for the Bundle of Joy Fund can be obtained through REACH in Charlotte and the fund is currently only available to patients of REACH who are residents of North Carolina.
Matt Kenseth unsure how rain, cool weather will impact Bristol’s treated surface
After its first use last August, NASCAR drivers will get a second chance to race at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend with its track surface treated by VHT in the corners.
A substance used by the NHRA to add grip on its starting lines, VHT was added to the bottom grove for last summer’s night race – which became a day race – in order to improve the competition on the half-mile track. It worked.
The 20 lead changes in the race were the second most at Bristol in the past eight races there. NASCAR recorded 2,454 green-flag passes, ranking fourth at the track since the statistic was first kept in 2005.
But how will the track react to the substance in April over August, especially with the threat of rain looming over the Bristol area all weekend? But most importantly, will the spreading out of the substance higher in the turns make the racing better?
If anyone knows what “old Bristol” was like, it’s Matt Kenseth. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has made 34 starts in “Thunder Valley” beginning in 2000 and he has four wins, the most recent coming in the 2015 spring race.
Kenseth addressed the repeated application of the substance Wedesday after Joe Gibbs Racing’s sponsorship announcement with Circle K at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
“I went to lunch with (crew chief) Jason (Ratcliff) before we got here, and we got to talking about the fall race a little bit, and I have to go back and watch the whole ending of the race and see how it went,” said Kenseth, who placed 37th with a DNF last August after a Lap 373 crash. “I feel like Bristol, Martinsville and Dover are very sensitive to heat. I think if you get a really cold, overcast day up there and you get all the rain you’re supposed to get, I’m not really sure how it’ll affect it, because sometimes the top never comes all the way in.”
The Food City 500 is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET Sunday. The weather site wunderground.com currently forecasts a temperature of 59 degrees with a 57 percent chance of rain at that time.
“It has to get warm enough for the rubber on the tire to pack into the racetrack and then that stuff seems to make a lot of grip,” Kenseth said. “Last year, it seemed to have a lot. It seemed to go away at the end of the race that I recall. But it definitely seemed to open up some grooves and passing, especially on restarts and shorter runs.”
NASCAR’s full schedule for Bristol Motor Speedway
After a brief hiatus, NASCAR is back this weekend with its first of two race weekends at Bristol Motor Speedway.
NASCAR Cup teams prepare for the Food City 500, while Xfinity teams take part in the second Dash 4 Cash race in the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300.
Here is the full weekend schedule for the Cup and Xfinity Series with TV and radio info.
All times are Eastern.
Friday, April 21
9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
10: 30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
11:30 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (Fox Sports 1)
1 – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (FS1)
3:30 – 4:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)
4:45 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday, April 22
6 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
8:30 – 9:25 a.m. – Cup practice (FS1)
9:35 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1)
10:40 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting
11 – 11:55 a.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1)
12:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
1 p.m. – Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300; 300 laps/159.9 miles (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, April 23
6:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens
Noon – Driver-crew chief meeting
1:20 p.m. – Driver introductions
2 p.m. – Food City 500; 500 laps/266.5 miles (Fox, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)