Kyle Busch’s helmet to have a special family theme at Bristol

In support of National Infertility Awareness Week, Kyle Busch will wear a special helmet this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. The helmet features the Kyle Busch Foundation’s Bundle of Joy Fund and photos of wife Samantha and son Brexton.
The race-worn helmet will be auctioned. It will go on sale at 10 a.m. ET April 24 on Kyle Busch Foundation’s eBay site. The auction ends April 29. Replica helmets will be available later. All proceeds will benefit the Bundle of Joy Fund.
The Bundle of Joy Fund provides grants to infertile couples who might not have the financial means to undergo fertility treatments. Busch and his wife needed infertility treatments to have Brexton. The fund was started in 2015 and has provided assistance to 17 couples, resulting in the birth of 10 children.
“Sunday kicks off National Infertility Awareness week, so Kyle and I wanted to do something special to bring attention to an issue many couples face, but sometimes don’t want to discuss,” Samantha Busch said in a release. “This is a way for us to give back to a cause very near and dear to our hearts.”
Applications for the Bundle of Joy Fund can be obtained through REACH in Charlotte and the fund is currently only available to patients of REACH who are residents of North Carolina.