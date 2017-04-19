Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo: Sam Bass Art Gallery

Sam Bass selling art, guitars and more in bankruptcy auction

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinApr 19, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Sam Bass, NASCAR’s first authorized artist, is selling off art, guitars and various racing items as part of two separate bankruptcy auctions scheduled for the next month.

The auctions are being held with the Iron Horse Auction Company. Bass’ bankruptcy case is with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of North Carolina in Winston-Salem.

The first auction, beginning April 25 and ending May 3, is an in-person and online auction. The live portion of the auction will be held at 10 a.m. on May 3 at Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina.

The second auction, held from May 2 – 9, is online only.

The auctions include:

More than 250 original works of Bass’ art, with many never available for purchase previously.

More than 85 custom, autographed and relic guitars.

More than 25 amplifiers.

Race run body panels from NASCAR stock cars with autographs from Dale Earnhardt Sr, Dale Earnhardt Jr, Jeff Gordon, and Jimmie Johnson.

Earlier this month, Bass began dialysis and announced he is in need of a new kidney.

Bass, responsible for Jeff Gordon’s famous rainbow DuPont paint scheme and many others, suffers from Type 1 diabetes. In 2008, he lost the lower portion of his left leg. In 2014, a blood infection led to septic shock and he needed four surgeries in three weeks to survive.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for Bass’ medical bills with a goal of $350,000. At press time, the campaign had raised $8,095  in the last six days from 30 donations.

The site says:

“Sam, who has had diabetes all his life, is now on dialysis awaiting a kidney and pancreas transplant.
The bills for the years of kidney failure have been overwhelming.
Sam, who relocated his gallery, is now in the process of selling many works just to take care of these medical needs.
Those of us in the stock car community have enjoyed Sam’s amazing artistic talent over the decades.
Now it’s time for us, the racing family, to give back – to pay it forward – to help a friend, a brother live out a longer life to draw and paint the racing talent of the future.
Please help all you can. All donations will go toward Sam’s mounting medical bills.”

Donations also can be given through Motor Racing Outreach if the donation is specifically noted to be made for Bass.

For more information on kidney donation, go to the National Kidney Registry site.

 and on Facebook

NASCAR America: Weather, track grip present challengers for Bristol drivers

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 20, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT

On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, the crew discussed the potential for inclement weather as well as adjustments to grip of the track surface create some unknowns heading into this weekend’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR America live at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Bristol, Kurt Busch, Blaney, Bayou

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 20, 2017, 5:01 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno hosts from Stamford, Connecticut. Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte join us from Burton’s Garage.

Here’s what’s on today’s show:

* The World’s Fastest Half Mile looms ahead this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. With high banks, an enhanced bottom groove and potential weather issues, there will be plenty in store. Jeff Burton, with over 18,000 laps of Cup Series experience at Bristol, and Steve Letarte break down the biggest challenges drivers will face.

* After winning the season-opening Daytona 500, Kurt Busch and the No. 41 team have had trouble keeping pace. We’ll hear from crew chief Tony Gibson on why his team has faltered, and what they need to do to be contenders again.

* Ryan Blaney picked up his first two stage wins of the season in Texas, but has yet to finish off a race victory in the Cup Series. Will Bristol bring a breakthrough for him and the Wood Brothers? Marty Snider chats with the rapidly rising young star.

* Next up on NASCAR America’s My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows list is a trip to the Bayou and the great state of Louisiana. The Pelican state has a strong cultural history marked by its musical and culinary delights – as well as racing. Today, we’re just outside the state capital at the Baton Rouge Raceway.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you plug-in that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

NASCAR on NBC podcast, Ep. 74: Dale Jarrett on the ‘selfish’ new drivers vs. the ‘Young Guns’

Leave a comment
By Nate RyanApr 20, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

Just a few seasons after he won his 1999 championship in NASCAR’s premier series, Dale Jarrett’s position in the stock-car hierarchy was threatened.

The 2001-02 wave of the so-called “Young Guns” transformed the Cup circuit. As Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick, Matt Kenseth, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kurt Busch and Ryan Newman entered the series, the trips to victory lane started to dwindle for establishment veterans such as Jarrett, Rusty Wallace and Bill Elliott.

Nearly a generation later, Jarrett is watching as the same group of drivers that foretold his generation’s exit from NASCAR is facing similar threats from a youthful group of emerging stars that includes Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson.

“This group of (young) drivers, this isn’t saying anything negative, but I see this as a very selfish group, which you have to be to be successful,” Jarrett said on the most recent edition of the NASCAR on NBC podcast. “They’re going to race hard. They’ll take what they can get.

“There’s a lot more taking among this group than giving. On the shorter tracks and road courses, it’s going to be fun to watch.”

The context for the discussion was dissecting Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s decision to regain the lead lap by moving leader Kyle Busch near the end of the second stage at Martinsville Speedway.

That type of necessary aggression typifies the drive that today’s youth must show, Jarrett said during the podcast.

“I think it’s the world they grew up in and how hard they had to fight to get there,” the NBCSN analyst said. “Once you get to that point, there’s no reason in changing what you do just because you’re there. You can’t suddenly become a nice guy when you reach the top or you’ll find yourself on the bottom trying to climb to the top again.

“Harvick, Johnson and Kenseth have been in that point, but now they’ve had their success. It’s not that they’re still not selfish, they still want to do well. It’s not taking away any of their great talents and that desire they have inside to want to win every week, but they go about it differently.

“Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch and Joey Logano, they’ll continue this push they have. One day, it’ll change for them, too, but you have to have a measure of success when you look at that. You still have to be selfish all the way through the last race you run in your career. If you’re not, then you’ve probably driven too long.”

Jarrett won his Cup title shortly before his 43rd birthday, and Harvick, Johnson, Earnhardt and Kenseth all are in a similar timeframe on age now.

“My success came late, but once you get to your 40s, you realize you’re closer to end than anything else,” he said. “You start thinking of things differently. Most of those guys have families. All of that changes the way you go about it.

“That’s one thing I like about some of these young guys. Kyle Busch became a father. Joey Logano recently married. Kyle Larson is a father now. I think that changes your way of looking at so many things. You might ask, ‘How in the world does that make you a changed or better race car driver?’ but it does. There are things that happen that just make you look at things a little bit differently and appreciate things a little more on a bigger scale. Suddenly, you’re having more success, and you’re happier in life, and if you do that, things will be different.”

Jarrett developed a close relationship with Robert Yates Racing teammate Elliott Sadler, who was 18 years younger. He sees a parallel to Johnson’s relationship to Chase Elliott (the Hendrick Motorsports drivers are separated by nearly 20 years).

“You appreciate that that you’ve gotten to that point to help someone,” Jarrett said. “I’m appreciative that Elliott doesn’t have to get out of the race car and say anything about me, but a lot of times, he does. I’m glad I took the time (to help).

“At that time it was if I can help him, he was going to help me, too, and make our organization better. So that’s the way I looked at it. I’m sure Jimmie is the same way. Because once you become an established driver and have the feel you want, things keep changing. So you have to figure out a way to get back to that.

Jimmie probably is looking at it as Chase is fast. He’s doing a lot of things that are really, really good, can I look at what he’s doing and benefit from that? So he’s doing it because he’s a really nice person and a good guy, Jimmie is, but it can also help him down the road.”

During the podcast, Jarrett also discussed:

–Why points leader Kyle Larson has made a breakthrough in performance this season;

–His outspokenness on NASCAR America about disliking the use of restrictor plates at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and a road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway for stock cars.

–The differences between being a booth and studio analyst.

You can listen to the podcast by clicking on the AudioBoom embed below or download and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes by clicking here. The free subscription will provide automatic downloads of new episodes to your smartphone. It also is available on Stitcher by clicking here and also can be found on Google Play, Spotify and a host of other smartphone apps.

Second of four Xfinity Dash 4 Cash races is this Saturday at Bristol

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 20, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT

The second installment of the four-race 2017 Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonus program takes place this Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway with the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300.

Justin Allgaier took the first D4C title and the $100,000 prize last month at Phoenix. If Allgaier can win Saturday at Bristol as well as the other two upcoming D4C races at Richmond and Dover, he will take home an additional $600,000 for $1 million in total earnings.

“Ultimately as drivers we are all looking for the win,” Allgaier said. “If you don’t win, you want to have a high finish and earn that nice consolation prize. But if you can do both at the same time, it’s even better.

“That influx of money is great for the Xfinity teams and it helps with budgets. If we could win the Bristol Dash 4 Cash, it would be a huge moment for us.”

While several other Xfinity drivers also want what Allgaier is pursuing, the Riverton, Illinois native has some good history on his side at Bristol.

It was at the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile” that Allgaier earned his first career Xfinity Series win in 2010. All told, Allgaier has made 12 career starts in NASCAR’s junior series, with his win, five top-fives, seven top-10s and an average finish of 12.7.

In addition, Allgaier has been very successful at Bristol of late, with top-10 finishes in each of the last four races there, including a runner-up finish in his most recent start there last summer.

What’s more, Allgaier has now won two Dash 4 Cash races in a row: Phoenix this season and the fourth and final D4C race last season at Indianapolis.

This will be the third Dash 4 Cash race at Bristol. Daniel Suarez won in 2015 and Erik Jones in 2016.

The XFINITY Dash 4 Cash program began in 2009. This weekend will mark the third time Bristol Motor Speedway has hosted the XFINITY Dash 4 Cash program. Daniel Suárez won the first Dash 4 Cash check at Bristol in 2015 and Erik Jones won it in 2016.

“That action you’ve seen [at other tracks] is always going to be doubled at Bristol,” said Xfinity Series rookie driver Daniel Hemric. “You’re already on edge here, running side-by-side, nose-to-tail. The action is going to be intense and everyone is going to be amped up that much more.”

Dash 4 Cash format and eligibility: 

  • Coors Light Pole Qualifying will determine the starting positions for the race.
  • The field will then begin the race with Stage 1, followed by Stage 2 and the Final Stage.
  • Based on the participation guidelines announced last year, drivers with more than five years of full-time experience are restricted from the four races in the Dash 4 Cash program.
  • The top two finishing NASCAR XFINITY Series drivers who have declared for series points in each of the two stages will make up the four-driver Dash 4 Cash field for the Final Stage. Once Stage 1 is complete, the two drivers who lock into the main field won’t have their position counted against other Dash 4 Cash-eligible drivers following Stage 2 to ensure a four-driver field.
  • The field will then begin the race with Stage 1, followed by Stage 2 and the Final Stage. At Bristol Motor Speedway: Stage 1 (Ends on lap 85), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 170), Final Stage (Ends on lap 300).
  • The highest finisher in the final stage among the four Dash 4 Cash drivers wins the Dash 4 Cash and a $100,000 prize.
  • If a driver earns two Dash 4 Cash bonus wins over the four Dash 4 Cash races, that qualifies them for the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

 