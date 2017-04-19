Sam Bass selling art, guitars and more in bankruptcy auction

Sam Bass, NASCAR’s first authorized artist, is selling off art, guitars and various racing items as part of two separate bankruptcy auctions scheduled for the next month.
The auctions are being held with the Iron Horse Auction Company. Bass’ bankruptcy case is with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of North Carolina in Winston-Salem.
The first auction, beginning April 25 and ending May 3, is an in-person and online auction. The live portion of the auction will be held at 10 a.m. on May 3 at Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina.
The second auction, held from May 2 – 9, is online only.
The auctions include:
More than 250 original works of Bass’ art, with many never available for purchase previously.
More than 85 custom, autographed and relic guitars.
More than 25 amplifiers.
Race run body panels from NASCAR stock cars with autographs from Dale Earnhardt Sr, Dale Earnhardt Jr, Jeff Gordon, and Jimmie Johnson.
Earlier this month, Bass began dialysis and announced he is in need of a new kidney.
Bass, responsible for Jeff Gordon’s famous rainbow DuPont paint scheme and many others, suffers from Type 1 diabetes. In 2008, he lost the lower portion of his left leg. In 2014, a blood infection led to septic shock and he needed four surgeries in three weeks to survive.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for Bass’ medical bills with a goal of $350,000. At press time, the campaign had raised $8,095 in the last six days from 30 donations.
The site says:
“Sam, who has had diabetes all his life, is now on dialysis awaiting a kidney and pancreas transplant.
The bills for the years of kidney failure have been overwhelming.
Sam, who relocated his gallery, is now in the process of selling many works just to take care of these medical needs.
Those of us in the stock car community have enjoyed Sam’s amazing artistic talent over the decades.
Now it’s time for us, the racing family, to give back – to pay it forward – to help a friend, a brother live out a longer life to draw and paint the racing talent of the future.
Please help all you can. All donations will go toward Sam’s mounting medical bills.”
Donations can also be given through Motor Racing Outreach if the donation is specifically noted to be made for Bass.
For more information on kidney donation, go to the National Kidney Registry site.