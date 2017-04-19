Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR


NASCAR America: Bristol Motor Speedway looks to bring back old Bristol racing

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 19, 2017, 7:06 PM EDT

Despite its size and massive grandstands, one thing historically has put Bristol Motor Speedway ahead of most other tracks: its old-school racing.

They don’t call the place “The World’s Fastest Half-Mile” and “The Last Great Colosseum” for nothing. Indeed, BMS definitely lives up to its reputation.

The track hopes to improve its racing even more with a new lower bottom groove and a spray-on substance that will help grip, particularly high in the turns, for this weekend’s racing.

On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, analysts Dale Jarrett and Greg Biffle discussed how the new enhancements will be beneficial to drivers in Sunday’s Food City 500.

NASCAR America — My Home Track: Kentucky’s Ponderosa Speedway

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 19, 2017, 8:01 PM EDT

Kentucky is known for a number of things, including horse racing, whiskey, the late Muhammad Ali, NASCAR’s Waltrip brothers and, of course, racing.

Not only is there great racing at Kentucky Speedway, where the greats of NASCAR race, but there also is some great grassroots racing in the Bluegrass State.

Places such as Ponderosa Speedway, otherwise and proudly known as Kentucky’s baddest bullring.

The state of Kentucky, with a special feature on Ponderosa Speedway, were highlighted as part of the 50 States in 50 Shows series currently under way on NASCAR America.

NASCAR America: Kenseth shouldn’t change anything despite poor season start

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 19, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and former driver Greg Biffle discussed Matt Kenseth’s rough start to the 2017 season.

The key, both Jarrett and Biffle agreed, is that Joe Gibbs Racing must maintain the status quo and not change anything.

Kenseth is due to break out of his slump sooner rather than later, and given he’s a four-time winner at Bristol, the site of this weekend’s race, that slump could come to an end at the same time.

Kenseth earlier in the day announced a new sponsorship with Circle K during a news conference at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte.

 

Matt Kenseth laughs off retirement rumors; says racing in 2018 is ‘always my hope’


2 Comments
By Nate RyanApr 19, 2017, 5:20 PM EDT

CHARLOTTE – News alert: When Matt Kenseth officially does decide to leave NASCAR, he won’t be sending out an advisory.

He also won’t be holding a news conference similar to Wednesday afternoon’s announcement at the NASCAR Hall of Fame that Circle K will sponsor his No. 20 Toyota in six races this season.

So how would the Joe Gibbs Racing driver handle retirement?

“I probably just wouldn’t show up at Daytona and just everybody say was Matt racing this week? Or I’d send out like a four-word tweet.

“I don’t know if I’d announce it all.”

In other words, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver hasn’t considered the proposition?

“Not really.”

Kenseth, 45, spent much of Wednesday laughing off the scourge of social media — a clickbait special that spread like wildfire Tuesday night, “reporting” that Kenseth would be stepping aside for a former teammate (we won’t dignify it with further details, but you probably can guess whom).

“I’m just glad I’m still driving tomorrow,” he said. “I wasn’t sure after all the reports on the Internet all weekend. People blowing me up during my Easter vacation, so I appreciate that. Whoever didn’t have anything else to do in their basement this weekend.”

How many more years does the 2003 champion plan to race?

“Fifteen to 20,” he said with typical deadpan. “If Tom Brady can play football at 40 and still win Super Bowls, I think 45 is pretty young to try to win races.”

Still, it’s notable that neither Kenseth nor team owner Joe Gibbs definitively said he would be in the No. 20 in 2018. Kenseth’s future has been the subject of some speculation since Furniture Row Racing announced its signing of Erik Jones last summer with the caveat that it was only for 2017.

Jones remains under contract to JGR beyond this season, though Carl Edwards’ surprise departure has clouded that picture (it was expected Daniel Suarez could slide into Jones’ seat if he returned to Gibbs).

Gibbs said the Circle K deal is multiyear, so does that mean Kenseth will be with the team in 2018?

“I mean, I hope so,” Keneseth said. “That’s always my hope. The details of the sponsorship I mostly don’t know. That would have to come from Coach or somebody there. I don’t know any real details except the races they’re on the car this year.”

Gibbs said that having Kenseth return next year is “certainly what we hope. That’s what we’re working toward” and noted the driver’s renewed interest in long-distance cycling.

“Right now, he’s on that bike all the time now,” Gibbs said of Kenseth. “He’s probably in as good a shape as he has been in his life, and I know he has a burning desire to keep driving. Our hope is he’s with us, and we continue into the future. That’s our game plan.”

The short-term plan is for JGR to improve on a winless 2017. In a NASCAR America interview Wednesday, Kenseth said he couldn’t recall a worse start in his career (22nd in the points standings, three top 10s in seven races). Gibbs said the organization has “isolated five different things we need to work on and improve” (he didn’t identify them).

Aside from struggling, Kenseth also took “the two hardest hits back to back for sure” in his career at Phoenix and Fontana (where he hopes a poor wall angle will be corrected as a result).

“We just haven’t run very well, really,” he said. “Some of that causes some of your problems. Phoenix, we ran really bad and ended up blowing a right-front. California, we ran bad and got wrecked. Some things are circumstances, but if we can run better, that cures a lot of your problems.”

Though JGR has rebounded from slumps in the past (winning 26 of 72 races in 2015-16 after only two wins in 2014), Kenseth said he was concerned by his lack of speed at Martinsville Speedway (where he still finished ninth).

“Martinsville has been one of our strongest tracks on performance since I’ve come to JGR,” he said. “We ran really, really bad the last time there. We ran bad at tracks we historically run good at, which for me is a concern, and really the only time for me that I’m not concerned about it is as soon as we turn it around.”

NASCAR America live at 5:30 p.m. on NBCSN: Kenseth, Wood Bros., Bristol

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 19, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for 30 minutes beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno hosts from Stamford, Connecticut. NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and former driver Greg Biffle will join us from Burton’s Garage.

What to expect on today’s show:

  • We continue to preview this weekend’s racing action at Bristol Motor Speedway, including Sunday’s main event, the Food City 500.
  • Steve Letarte will interview Matt Kenseth, who announced an exciting new sponsorship program Wednesday afternoon in a press conference at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
  • Our Marty Snider will report from Wood Brothers Racing in the first of a two-part interview, including talking to young star Ryan Blaney. The second part — and full interview — will air on tomorrow’s NASCAR America.
  • Carolyn will have a phone interview with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Daniel Hemric, discussing how his season has gone thus far in 2017.
  • We continue our 50 States in 50 Shows series. Today, we explore the Bluegrass State, Kentucky — home of some great short track racing, as well as the popular Kentucky Speedway.

