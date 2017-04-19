NASCAR America: Bristol Motor Speedway looks to bring back old Bristol racing

Despite its size and massive grandstands, one thing historically has put Bristol Motor Speedway ahead of most other tracks: its old-school racing.
They don’t call the place “The World’s Fastest Half-Mile” and “The Last Great Colosseum” for nothing. Indeed, BMS definitely lives up to its reputation.
The track hopes to improve its racing even more with a new lower bottom groove and a spray-on substance that will help grip, particularly high in the turns, for this weekend’s racing.
On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, analysts Dale Jarrett and Greg Biffle discussed how the new enhancements will be beneficial to drivers in Sunday’s Food City 500.