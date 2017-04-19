Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Kligerman: How Is NASCAR doing? I don’t know (but turning left doesn’t make me dizzy)

By Parker KligermanApr 19, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

In reference to my fervent love of racing and cars, my dad always told me growing up that “You don’t want to be the person at a dinner party with only one thing to talk about.”

Racing and cars were all I talked about and all I cared about. But as much as I brushed it off at the time, I must admit he was right. I heeded his advice and now can talk fluently about many different racing series and NASCAR.

At least, I think that is the case, because that’s all anyone wants to talk to me about.

Whether I’m at a dinner party or a basement bar in Brooklyn, when the conversation lulls, the topic becomes racing. No matter how hard I try to shift the conversation, to no avail, I will end up answering, “So do you ever get dizzy going in circles for hours?”

And I am not complaining. This is to be expected, being one of possibly one who races and works in NASCAR and auto racing … and lives in the greater New York metropolitan area. This isn’t a topic many in the area are given a chance to broach, let alone converse with a living, breathing person about it.

And it shows, when the next most popular conversation pieces are, “What would happen if you went right?” “Do you pee in the car?” “How fast do you go?” “What’s the fastest you have gone?” “If an F1 car raced a NASCAR, who would win?”

“Is it even hard to drive in NASCAR? I drove my road car ‘X’ over the speed limit, and it wasn’t hard.”

Close your eyes for a second, and you could be excused for thinking you actually were in a 3rd-grade career day. Most of the time, I relish the opportunity to convince a potential new fan on the merits of auto racing, as if it’s instruction straight from the Bible to spread scripture.

Except I’m trying to spread the gospel of speed.

But there are times I would rather lop off one of my big toes. Usually, it involves a young man who is convinced that money is the only gospel in life. So he works 13 hours a day inside a cubicle on a high floor in Manhattan, living off antacid and ADHD pills and usually under the all-encompassing job description of “finance,” which is a direct byword for “insecure, Excel sheet drone.”

This guy will make horrible NASCAR joke after joke until I do what is advisable in any situation of this type: Knock him out. (Kidding. I walk away and buy myself a drink.)

But lately, a very intriguing question has been recurring: “How is NASCAR doing?”

And it’s spoken in the same reverential tones reserved for inquiring about an absent relative. As if I’ll respond, “Well, they got their latest checkup, and all is well there! They also recently lost their dog, but he was very old so it wasn’t terribly sad. They will love to know you asked about them. I’ll send your regards!”

The thing is, NASCAR is not a living being. It’s an organization of thousands. A traveling circus roaming the continental United States like a cast of gypsies all with different acts and goals. To cover everyone under one broad brush would be ill-advised at best.

But I know what is meant by those who ask. This type of person has read the articles. They’ve heard the rumblings and seen the TV ratings. Their cousin was a fan and no longer is. They had a connection to it that peaked in the heyday of  2005. And since then, they haven’t paid attention. They admit to being a bit naive. They want the God’s honest truth.

I want to give them the truth.

So I bring up all the reasons to be optimistic. I mention there is massive support on social media, that everything is cyclical, that autonomous cars are too far away to affect the sport. The Daytona 500 was sold out. There still are sponsors signing on for millions. But eventually they stop me and say, “Oh, OK, I just heard that…” and I reply, “I know what you’ve heard. It is what is.”

The reason they cut me off is they know I’m lying to them.

The truth is, I don’t know. No one knows. If someone did, then I hope they would use that type of power to cure cancer, or end global hunger. And add that you would have to identify what exactly are the underlying reasons, which seems an impossible task in itself.

Ask any number of people, whether fans or those working in the sport, “What are the biggest challenges facing NASCAR?” And you will receive exactly that many different answers.

So especially for someone such as myself who makes a living off of the sport, it would seem odd to be so ill-informed, to not have it all figured out. But not when you realize that in my line of work, you have the shelf-life of an avocado.

I love race cars. I love cars. I love auto racing in all shapes and forms. I’ve come to realize I don’t care if millions of others care or four others care. But I always will be excited by a manic finish such as we had at the Daytona 500 this year.

I always will feel a sense of euphoria from a whiff of racing fuel. The more I simply focus on my enjoyment level, and less on how many others also enjoy it, the more I actually enjoy it.

Therefore, I am going to start answering the question “How is NASCAR doing?” with “Great! Everything’s great.”

So then I can get back to letting the naive know  that believe it or not, you do not get dizzy driving in circles.

 

Country stars Tyler Farr, Sawyer Brown to play pre-race concerts at Daytona, Kentucky

Photo of Tyler Farr provided by Daytona International Speedway
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 19, 2017, 1:38 PM EDT

Infield concerts featuring well-known country music acts will precede back-to-back races at both Daytona and Kentucky.

Country music star Tyler Farr will perform a pre-race concert before the 59th Coca-Cola 600 on July 1 at Daytona International Speedway.

The concert will mark Farr’s second performance at the world’s only motorsports stadium – the first coming in last year’s inaugural Country 500, a three-day music festival over Memorial Day weekend.

Farr’s debut album, Redneck Crazy, shot to No. 2 on the Billboard Country Album Chart upon its release, and spawned two No. 1 hits: Whiskey In My Water and the title track.

Farr will open for Brantley Gilbert during the upcoming “The Devil Don’t Sleep” Tour.

Sawyer Brown will perform before the July 8 race at Kentucky Speedway. (Photo courtesy SawyerBrown.com)

One week later, at Kentucky Speedway, legendary country band Sawyer Brown will present a concert prior to the Quaker State 400 on July 8.

Sawyer Brown is one of the longest-performing groups in the country music genre. Originally formed in the early 1980s, Sawyer Brown has spawned more than three decades together, with all original members still together with the exception of lead guitarist Shayne Hill, who joined in 1991.

Among the group’s biggest hits over the years have been “Some Girls Do,” “The Race Is On,” “The Walk,” “All These Years,” “Thank God For You,” “Six Days on The Road,” “Step That Step,” “The Dirt Road,” “Drive Me Wild,” “This Missin’ You Heart of Mine,” “Betty Bein’ Bad,” and “The Boys and Me.”

Sawyer Brown won the 1997 Academy of Country Music Vocal Group of the Year award and has more than 50 singles that have reached the top of the charts, as well as three Gold Records.

Sam Bass selling art, guitars and more in bankruptcy auction

Photo: Sam Bass Art Gallery
By Daniel McFadinApr 19, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Sam Bass, NASCAR’s first authorized artist, is selling off art, guitars and various racing items as part of two separate bankruptcy auctions scheduled for the next month.

The auctions are being held with the Iron Horse Auction Company. Bass’ bankruptcy case is with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of North Carolina in Winston-Salem.

The first auction, beginning April 25 and ending May 3, is an in-person and online auction. The live portion of the auction will be held at 10 a.m. on May 3 at Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina.

The second auction, held from May 2 – 9, is online only.

The auctions include:

More than 250 original works of Bass’ art, with many never available for purchase previously.

More than 85 custom, autographed and relic guitars.

More than 25 amplifiers.

Race run body panels from NASCAR stock cars with autographs from Dale Earnhardt Sr, Dale Earnhardt Jr, Jeff Gordon, and Jimmie Johnson.

Earlier this month, Bass began dialysis and announced he is in need of a new kidney.

Bass, responsible for Jeff Gordon’s famous rainbow DuPont paint scheme and many others, suffers from Type 1 diabetes. In 2008, he lost the lower portion of his left leg. In 2014, a blood infection led to septic shock and he needed four surgeries in three weeks to survive.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for Bass’ medical bills with a goal of $350,000. At press time, the campaign had raised $8,095  in the last six days from 30 donations.

The site says:

“Sam, who has had diabetes all his life, is now on dialysis awaiting a kidney and pancreas transplant.
The bills for the years of kidney failure have been overwhelming.
Sam, who relocated his gallery, is now in the process of selling many works just to take care of these medical needs.
Those of us in the stock car community have enjoyed Sam’s amazing artistic talent over the decades.
Now it’s time for us, the racing family, to give back – to pay it forward – to help a friend, a brother live out a longer life to draw and paint the racing talent of the future.
Please help all you can. All donations will go toward Sam’s mounting medical bills.”

For more information on kidney donation, go to the National Kidney Registry site.

‘Magnet for trouble’ Martin Truex Jr. looks to reverse personal Bristol history

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 19, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

Martin Truex Jr. has only managed to figure out Bristol Motor Speedway twice in his NASCAR Cup career.

In the fall 2011 and spring 2012 races, Truex earned the only two top five and top-10 finishes of his career at the half-mile track when he finished second and third.

His other 20 starts in “Thunder Valley” have seen the Furniture Row Racing driver tend to be a “magnet for trouble.”

Since finishing third in 2012, Truex has failed to finish on the lead lap in six of nine Bristol starts. A crash in the 2013 night race gave Truex his second Bristol DNF and left him with a fractured wrist.

“Bristol is Bristol and you’re rarely going to beat the house,” Truex said in a press release. “The track is known for its wild races and it seems that I have been a magnet for trouble. Our recent record might not show it, but we do have a car that can compete and contend at the Bristol short track. We just need to be patient and stay out of the wrecks.”

Truex’s best Bristol result since joining Furniture Row Racing in 2014 was 14th in last years’ spring race.

But the driver of the No. 78 Toyota has made a habit of reversing career trends over the last three seasons. Though he’s still looking for his short track victory, Truex has six wins since 2015 after only winning twice in his first nine full Cup seasons.

The most recent was March 12 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

When it comes to short tracks, Truex has manged to increase his fortunes in recent seasons.

After only two top fives and four top 10s at Martinsville from 2006 -2014, Truex has added three more top 10s and 239 laps led since taking over the No. 78.

He even won Stage 1 in the last month’s race, giving him a series best four stage wins through seven races. But Truex’s day fell off from there and ended with him in 16th.

With nine playoff points earned, Truex trails only Brad Keselowski (10). Those will be added the drivers’ point totals once the playoffs begin.

“Those are going to be crucial, definitely once the playoffs starts,” crew chief Cole Pearn said Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “SiriusXM Speedway.” “You want to have consistency all across the board. But really, it’s about race wins. The stage points, yeah, it’s great to pick up one point here and there. But vying to win the race is still where the money is at. Those are the ones you want to collect”

Said Truex, “The next two weeks (Bristol and Richmond) will give us a good gauge on where we stand with our short track program.”

At Richmond International Raceway, Truex had finishes of ninth and third last year and led 193 laps in the fall race. That was after four top 10s and 20 laps led from 2010 – 2015.

Now Truex takes his early season momentum, with an average start of 10.9 and average finish of 8.7, to his second worst track on the circuit.

“We want to get into a consistent rhythm with all the different types of tracks,” Truex said. “We had a variety of things happen to us this year – good breaks, bad breaks – but overall we have come out of the gate with a decent start. It was sure nice to get that win early in the season.”

One thing that’s been consistent this season so far is that no races have been impacted by rain on race day. Only qualifying for Martinsville has been canceled.

But rain is in the forecast each day of the race weekend in Bristol.

“I think this week everyone is a little concerned about the weather,” Pearn said. “Limited track time is a possibility. Hopefully we got decent notes to fall back on if it comes to that.”

Kevin Harvick advocates rotating All-Star Race and putting the showcase up for bid

Jason Smith/Getty Images for NASCAR
By Nate RyanApr 19, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

After being held at Charlotte Motor Speedway for 31 of the previous 32 years, the All-Star Race needs a change in venue, Kevin Harvick says.

Several venues.

During his “Happy Hours” show Tuesday night on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the 2007 winner of the All-Star Race suggested rotating the event between short tracks, naming the Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville, Tennessee, Iowa Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway as potential locations. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver also suggested the event be put up for bid.

“I live in Charlotte, I love going to Charlotte, but I’m of the opinion that the All-Star Race should move around,” Harvick said. “It’s obviously been in Charlotte a long time, but to have some intrigue and different things going around with it, I think it would be fun to take to a place like Nashville, Iowa or Bristol.”

Since its inception in 1985, the All-Star Race has been held annually at Charlotte with the exception of the 1986 event at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Harvick said there needed to be “stipulations” that the event should be accompanied by a week of All-Star Race festivities for fans (resurrecting the Pit Crew Competition, for example) that would be resemble the companion events to all-star games in the NBA or Major League Baseball.

“It should be a week of things that promote our sport in a city that has bid to have our All-Star Race there,” the 2014 Cup Series champion said. “As I look at all those things, a place like Nashville would be a lot of fun to go in and rebuild the fairground racetrack and take it to a track with so much history in our sport and be able to showcase that and update that racetrack and have a made-for-TV-type event.”

NASCAR announced its format last week for the Monster Energy All-Star Race at Charlotte. The May 20 event will feature an optional tire for the first time and the same format as the 1992 race.