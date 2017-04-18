Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Sponsorship for Darrell Wallace Jr. in doubt amid best start in Xfinity career

By Daniel McFadinApr 18, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT

Back in January, Darrell Wallace Jr. said he only had sponsorship secured for the first six races of the Xfinity season.

We’re now past that point and Wallace told NASCAR America’s Marty Snider plans have changed for Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 6 Ford.

“When I was saying six (races), it was actually 10. I was mistaken” Wallace said. “But we have the attitude and (team owner) Jack (Roush) has the attitude that we’re going to go to Homestead. We have to figure some things out.”

Wallace has been sponsored by Leidos through the first six races and will be again this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. He will also be sponsored by Globe Life Bank at Talladega (May 6) and Charlotte (May 27).

If more sponsorship doesn’t emerge for the 23-year-old, Wallace’s season could end after May.

“We’re all optimistic about it,” Wallace said. “I haven’t really heard much as far as sponsorship. … But I’m not worrying about it. My job is not to worry about sponsorship, my job is to go out there and drive the race car as best as I can.”

The uncertainty remains even after Wallace’s bizarre career-best start in the Xfinity Series this year. The No. 6 team has finished sixth in five straight races.

It is the second-longest streak of finishing in the same top-10 spot in series history. It trails only Jack Ingram’s six-race stretch of finishing second in 1983.

 

NASCAR America live at 5:30 p.m. on NBCSN: Kenseth, Wood Bros., Bristol

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 19, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for 30 minutes beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno hosts from Stamford, Connecticut. NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and former driver Greg Biffle will join us from Burton’s Garage.

What to expect on today’s show:

  • We continue to preview this weekend’s racing action at Bristol Motor Speedway, including Sunday’s main event, the Food City 500.
  • Steve Letarte will interview Matt Kenseth, who announced an exciting new sponsorship program Wednesday afternoon in a press conference at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
  • Our Marty Snider will report from Wood Brothers Racing in the first of a two-part interview, including talking to young star Ryan Blaney. The second part — and full interview — will air on tomorrow’s NASCAR America.
  • Carolyn will have a phone interview with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Daniel Hemric, discussing how his season has gone thus far in 2017.
  • We continue our 50 States in 50 Shows series. Today, we explore the Bluegrass State, Kentucky — home of some great short track racing, as well as the popular Kentucky Speedway.

Country stars Tyler Farr, Sawyer Brown to play pre-race concerts at Daytona, Kentucky

Photo of Tyler Farr provided by Daytona International Speedway
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 19, 2017, 1:38 PM EDT

Infield concerts featuring well-known country music acts will precede back-to-back races at both Daytona and Kentucky.

Country music star Tyler Farr will perform a pre-race concert before the 59th Coke Zero 400 on July 1 at Daytona International Speedway.

The concert will mark Farr’s second performance at the world’s only motorsports stadium – the first coming in last year’s inaugural Country 500, a three-day music festival over Memorial Day weekend.

Farr’s debut album, Redneck Crazy, shot to No. 2 on the Billboard Country Album Chart upon its release, and spawned two No. 1 hits: Whiskey In My Water and the title track.

Farr will open for Brantley Gilbert during the upcoming “The Devil Don’t Sleep” Tour.

Sawyer Brown will perform before the July 8 race at Kentucky Speedway. (Photo courtesy SawyerBrown.com)

One week later, at Kentucky Speedway, legendary country band Sawyer Brown will present a concert prior to the Quaker State 400 on July 8.

Sawyer Brown is one of the longest-performing groups in the country music genre. Originally formed in the early 1980s, Sawyer Brown has spawned more than three decades together, with all original members still together with the exception of lead guitarist Shayne Hill, who joined in 1991.

Among the group’s biggest hits over the years have been “Some Girls Do,” “The Race Is On,” “The Walk,” “All These Years,” “Thank God For You,” “Six Days on The Road,” “Step That Step,” “The Dirt Road,” “Drive Me Wild,” “This Missin’ You Heart of Mine,” “Betty Bein’ Bad,” and “The Boys and Me.”

Sawyer Brown won the 1997 Academy of Country Music Vocal Group of the Year award and has more than 50 singles that have reached the top of the charts, as well as three Gold Records.

Sam Bass selling art, guitars and more in bankruptcy auction

Photo: Sam Bass Art Gallery
By Daniel McFadinApr 19, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Sam Bass, NASCAR’s first authorized artist, is selling off art, guitars and various racing items as part of two separate bankruptcy auctions scheduled for the next month.

The auctions are being held with the Iron Horse Auction Company. Bass’ bankruptcy case is with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of North Carolina in Winston-Salem.

The first auction, beginning April 25 and ending May 3, is an in-person and online auction. The live portion of the auction will be held at 10 a.m. on May 3 at Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina.

The second auction, held from May 2 – 9, is online only.

The auctions include:

More than 250 original works of Bass’ art, with many never available for purchase previously.

More than 85 custom, autographed and relic guitars.

More than 25 amplifiers.

Race run body panels from NASCAR stock cars with autographs from Dale Earnhardt Sr, Dale Earnhardt Jr, Jeff Gordon, and Jimmie Johnson.

Earlier this month, Bass began dialysis and announced he is in need of a new kidney.

Bass, responsible for Jeff Gordon’s famous rainbow DuPont paint scheme and many others, suffers from Type 1 diabetes. In 2008, he lost the lower portion of his left leg. In 2014, a blood infection led to septic shock and he needed four surgeries in three weeks to survive.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for Bass’ medical bills with a goal of $350,000. At press time, the campaign had raised $8,095  in the last six days from 30 donations.

The site says:

“Sam, who has had diabetes all his life, is now on dialysis awaiting a kidney and pancreas transplant.
The bills for the years of kidney failure have been overwhelming.
Sam, who relocated his gallery, is now in the process of selling many works just to take care of these medical needs.
Those of us in the stock car community have enjoyed Sam’s amazing artistic talent over the decades.
Now it’s time for us, the racing family, to give back – to pay it forward – to help a friend, a brother live out a longer life to draw and paint the racing talent of the future.
Please help all you can. All donations will go toward Sam’s mounting medical bills.”

Donations can also be given through Motor Racing Outreach if the donation is specifically noted to be made for Bass.

For more information on kidney donation, go to the National Kidney Registry site.

‘Magnet for trouble’ Martin Truex Jr. looks to reverse personal Bristol history

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 19, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

Martin Truex Jr. has only managed to figure out Bristol Motor Speedway twice in his NASCAR Cup career.

In the fall 2011 and spring 2012 races, Truex earned the only two top five and top-10 finishes of his career at the half-mile track when he finished second and third.

His other 20 starts in “Thunder Valley” have seen the Furniture Row Racing driver tend to be a “magnet for trouble.”

Since finishing third in 2012, Truex has failed to finish on the lead lap in six of nine Bristol starts. A crash in the 2013 night race gave Truex his second Bristol DNF and left him with a fractured wrist.

“Bristol is Bristol and you’re rarely going to beat the house,” Truex said in a press release. “The track is known for its wild races and it seems that I have been a magnet for trouble. Our recent record might not show it, but we do have a car that can compete and contend at the Bristol short track. We just need to be patient and stay out of the wrecks.”

Truex’s best Bristol result since joining Furniture Row Racing in 2014 was 14th in last years’ spring race.

But the driver of the No. 78 Toyota has made a habit of reversing career trends over the last three seasons. Though he’s still looking for his short track victory, Truex has six wins since 2015 after only winning twice in his first nine full Cup seasons.

The most recent was March 12 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

When it comes to short tracks, Truex has manged to increase his fortunes in recent seasons.

After only two top fives and four top 10s at Martinsville from 2006 -2014, Truex has added three more top 10s and 239 laps led since taking over the No. 78.

He even won Stage 1 in the last month’s race, giving him a series best four stage wins through seven races. But Truex’s day fell off from there and ended with him in 16th.

With nine playoff points earned, Truex trails only Brad Keselowski (10). Those will be added the drivers’ point totals once the playoffs begin.

“Those are going to be crucial, definitely once the playoffs starts,” crew chief Cole Pearn said Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “SiriusXM Speedway.” “You want to have consistency all across the board. But really, it’s about race wins. The stage points, yeah, it’s great to pick up one point here and there. But vying to win the race is still where the money is at. Those are the ones you want to collect”

Said Truex, “The next two weeks (Bristol and Richmond) will give us a good gauge on where we stand with our short track program.”

At Richmond International Raceway, Truex had finishes of ninth and third last year and led 193 laps in the fall race. That was after four top 10s and 20 laps led from 2010 – 2015.

Now Truex takes his early season momentum, with an average start of 10.9 and average finish of 8.7, to his second worst track on the circuit.

“We want to get into a consistent rhythm with all the different types of tracks,” Truex said. “We had a variety of things happen to us this year – good breaks, bad breaks – but overall we have come out of the gate with a decent start. It was sure nice to get that win early in the season.”

One thing that’s been consistent this season so far is that no races have been impacted by rain on race day. Only qualifying for Martinsville has been canceled.

But rain is in the forecast each day of the race weekend in Bristol.

“I think this week everyone is a little concerned about the weather,” Pearn said. “Limited track time is a possibility. Hopefully we got decent notes to fall back on if it comes to that.”

