NASCAR America begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Darrell Wallace Jr. interview, 50 states: Kansas

By Daniel McFadinApr 18, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for 30 minutes beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman from Stamford, Connecticut, as they preview the upcoming race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

What to expect on today’s show:

· With the first off weekend of the season over, the Cup drivers look ahead to Bristol. Kligerman determines which drivers’ stock went up or down through the first seven races.

· The Xfinity Series also is back in action at Bristol. Bubba Wallace is going into the race on a streak of five consecutive sixth-place finishes. Marty Snider talked with him about the streak and how Roush Fenway has returned to form in the series.

· The next stop on NASCAR America’s My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows is Kansas! The Sunflower State hosts two NASCAR Cup races annually and also is the home of Salina Speedway.

· We’ll hear from third-year Cup driver Matt DiBenedetto. Last spring, he scored an impressive sixth-place finish at Bristol, and he’s hoping for more success there this weekend for his new team, Go FAS Racing.

Cup winner will have new place to celebrate at Bristol

By Dustin LongApr 18, 2017, 3:37 PM EDT

The winner of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway will have a new place to celebrate.

Victory Lane will be moved to the frontstretch, putting it closer to the fans, a source told NBC Sports.

The winner of Saturday’s Xfinity race at Bristol will go to the Victory Lane location on the roof of a building between turns 3 and 4.

This will be the third time this season that a Cup winner celebrated on the frontstretch. Atlanta Motor Speedway and Martinsville Speedway each had Victory Lane on its frontstretch.

Another change is that Bristol has been using a tire-dragging machine, called the Tire Dragon, to increase the grip in the corners.

The track has added a compound to increase grip on the lower 3 feet in the corners, as was done in August. The Tire Dragon is 7 feet wide and has been used to enhance the lower groove by that much.

The Cup and Xfinity Series are at Bristol this weekend. Xfinity teams race Saturday in the Fitzgerald Glider 300, and Cup teams race Sunday in the Food City 500.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. returns to Bristol, site of best Cup finishes

By Daniel McFadinApr 18, 2017, 1:46 PM EDT

Three weeks ago Ricky Stenhouse Jr. felt the need to celebrate finishing 10th at Martinsville Speedway.

While it was by far his best finish at the short track, the Roush Fenway Racing driver returns this week to Bristol Motor Speedway, the track that’s given him the most to celebrate in his five years as a full-time Cup driver.

Stenhouse has only eight top-five finishes in 155 Cup starts, but three have come in “Thunder Valley.” Two of those are runner-up finishes.

The driver of the No. 17 Ford is eight months removed from the most recent one, when he finished 1.9 seconds behind Kevin Harvick in the rain-delayed night race. That was after Stenhouse rebounded from a pit speeding penalty and a two-lap deficit.

“After our weekend off, I’m ready to get back on track especially at one of my favorite tracks,” Stenhouse said in a press release. “We’ve had a lot of success at Bristol but keep coming up short one position. The key is to get your car turning through the center and being able to run both grooves. Like typical short track racing anything can happen, but if we can execute on pit road and stay out of trouble, then we should leave Bristol with another strong finish.”

Stenhouse called his Martinsville result “huge momentum” for the No. 17 team, which is still trying to give Stenhouse his first Cup win and Roush Fenway Racing its first series victory since 2014.

The momentum carried forward to the last race at Texas Motor Speedway, where Stenhouse finished a career-best 14th in his ninth start there. Three of the last four races, beginning with a fourth-place result at Phoenix Raceway, have seen Stenhouse earn career-best finishes at tracks.

If that trend continues this weekend in the Food City 500, Stenhouse would finally conquer a track that’s already been kind to him.

Goodyear tire info for Bristol

By Dustin LongApr 18, 2017, 11:10 AM EDT

While the tire combination has been the same since Aug. 2014, Cup teams won’t have as many Goodyear tires this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway

Teams will be allotted seven sets for the race, not including the set they’ll start the race. Last year, teams were allowed nine sets of tires for this event. NASCAR coordinated the cutback with teams and Goodyear based on previous tire usage and costs.

Cup teams will be allowed four sets for practice, one set for qualifying and the start of the race and seven sets for the race. Xfinity teams will be allowed six sets for the weekend.

Cup and Xfinity teams will run the same Goodyear setup at Bristol — left-side tire code is D-4416 and right-side tire code is D-4526. This is the same combination used in the last five races at the track. Bristol is the only track where teams are scheduled to run either of these two tire codes this season. Teams are required to run inner liners on their right-side tires.

Bump & Run: Is a changing of the guard taking place?

By NBC SportsApr 18, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

Parker Kligerman, who will be on NASCAR America from 5:30-6 p.m. ET today on NBCSN, joins Nate Ryan and Dustin Long in discussing key topics in NASCAR in this week’s Bump & Run.

Six drivers in the top 16 in points are age 26 or younger — Erik Jones (20 years old), Chase Elliott (21), Ryan Blaney (23), points leader Kyle Larson (24), Trevor Bayne (26) and Joey Logano (26). After seven races in the season, is this an official changing of the guard in the Cup series? 

Parker Kligerman: Considering earlier this year when we did this feature, when asked to name a certain driver we had our eye on for 2017, I answered with a group. Specifically the 26-and-under group. Because, no doubt in my mind, this year is a turning point. There are enough uber-talented drivers in cars with astronomical funding levels. It was only logical we would see these young drivers become a conversation point. 

With that said, I do not think the guard has changed yet. Not until we get to the Championship Four, and we are not talking about an eighth championship for J.J., or a second for Brad K., Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, or Matt Kenseth, or a first for Denny Hamlin or Martin Truex Jr., but we are talking about how the average age of the Championship Four is far from midlife crisis age, and the 26-and-under drivers are the main contenders. Maybe even the winner. Only than can I say the guard officially has been changed. Right now, the guards are just swapping shifts. 

Nate Ryan: It definitely is evidence that a new era is dawning, but I’m not ready to say the group once known as the “Young Guns” is ready to ride off into the sunset. It’ll be at least a few more years — and several victories, plus maybe a championship — for that youthful crop to have displaced Jimmie Johnson, Matt Kenseth et al. 

Dustin Long: No, it’s not a changing of the guard. Seven races is not enough. Just look at the number of wins those six drivers have combined to score this season: One. That’s not a changing of the guard. Yes, this group is gaining more attention with four of them in the top six in points heading to Bristol, but until they show this type of dominance — and win more often — for a full year will it be a changing of the guard.

The next two weeks feature Cup races at short tracks (Bristol and Richmond). Which driver or team will you be watching closely to see how they fare?

Parker Kligerman: Kyle Busch: I know … How boring! But bear with me: Kyle is EXCEPTIONAL at these two tracks, but his race cars have been nothing of the sort in 2017, aside from Martinsville (a short track). In my time at Kyle Busch Motorsports, it was these two tracks that I watched him very closely and realized I had some serious work to do to be able to consider myself win-worthy. His ability to deal with a very, very loose race car on the entry of the corners is what makes him so good at Richmond. But he can shoulder only so much. Will JGR bring cars worthy of his talent, similar to Martinsville?  

Nate Ryan: Joe Gibbs Racing and in particular Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin. Either could win at both races, and that would help quell the incessant questions about why JGR has struggled off the starting line in 2018. 

Dustin Long: Denny Hamlin. He has only one finish better than 10th so far this season. He won at Richmond last fall. I would expect him to run well at both tracks and climb higher in the points. This also could be a chance for him to score some stage points. He has only 14 this season — nine came at Martinsville in the first stage. If Hamlin doesn’t run well in these two races, then it would raise some red flags, especially with how the JGR cars have not been as strong on the bigger tracks. This is a two-race stretch for Hamlin to collect some much-needed points.

Which streak is likely to continue: Hendrick Motorsports is winless in the last three years at Bristol and Richmond; Joe Gibbs Racing has won five of the last eight races at Bristol and Richmond.

Parker Kligerman: I think HMS stays winless. Odd, I know, to bet against the team that just won the most recent race. But it’s hard for me to feel confident in any car out of that stable except the 48. And I know the 48 has momentum, but from what I saw at Martinsville, there is work to be done. Add in the 24 has not closed one out yet. The 88 seems to be looking for a bit of consistency, and the 5 is still lost. I don’t like the chances of HMS in the next two races.

Nate Ryan: Hendrick Motorsports, though I wouldn’t count out a breakthrough by Dale Earnhardt Jr., whose resurgence at Texas Motor Speedway seemed legitimate. 

Dustin Long: Hard not to go with Hendrick remaining winless at Bristol and Richmond in recent times. I’ll be interested to see how the Hendrick cars do the next couple of weeks since these tracks, particularly Richmond, have not been their best. After some sub-par performances, these tracks are an opportunity for the HMS teams to build some momentum. Question is if they will.

Watch Parker Kligerman on NASCAR America today from 5:30-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.