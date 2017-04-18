Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images

Crew chief for Kurt Busch says team has ‘got to be better’

1 Comment
By Dustin LongApr 18, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch has led one lap since his season-opening victory, dealt with alternator issues in back-to-back races, and was eliminated by an accident in another race.

The result is that the five-time Bristol winner enters this weekend’s Cup race at the high-banked, half-mile track 15th in points.

“We’ve got to be better as a race team,’’ crew chief Tony Gibson said Tuesday on “Tradin’ Paint” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “We don’t feel like we’re running strong enough. (Teammate Clint) Bowyer has been carrying the flag over here at our place, he’s been doing extremely well.’’

Bowyer, who joined Stewart-Haas Racing this season, is the team’s highest-ranked driver in the points. He’s ninth. Kevin Harvick is 10th, Busch 15th and Danica Patrick 29th.

Things have not gone well for Busch since his last-lap victory in the Daytona 500. After placing seventh at Atlanta, alternator issues thwarted his efforts at Las Vegas (30th) and Phoenix (25th). He placed 24th at Auto Club Speedway and was 37th after he was collected in a crash at Martinsville. He rebounded to finish 10th at Texas before Easter.

Gibson said the holiday break came at a good time for the team.

Kurt Busch celebrates with his crew after winning the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 26, 2017. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

“I believe that everybody just needed to catch their breath because so many things had happened, the highs and the lows and they were coming so fast,’’ Gibson told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “You just need downtime no matter what. It’s the guys that are winning every weekend and running top five every week that don’t want the break. I felt like we were kind of middle of the road. We had two good weeks, and we had three bad weeks and another good week.’’

Gibson admits a challenge for SHR has been the switch from Chevrolet to Ford this season and understanding the car.

“We knew that there would probably be some ups and downs and we were kind of preparing ourselves for that,’’ Gibson said of the manufacturer change.“Daytona, a lot of it is luck, preparation meets opportunity, that’s luck. We did our homework there and all our cars ran really well. We dodged some bullets. We fixed some damage and won it and were on a high, but in the back of your mind, going into Atlanta and those places, it was such an unknown for us as a company what we were going to have going into some of these other racetracks.

“We know that if at least one of our cars is running good or two of them, we can do it. Our company has the capability of running up front. We’ve just got to find something. This aero balance has been really, really messing with Kurt a little bit. It’s been a different, different program for him. We’ve been in the Ford simulator a lot trying to work on balances and things to do to try to catch up.

“We are getting better. We’re learning. Went to Texas and had a great race there and a good solid day. I think we learned some things. We’ll try to take this momentum from this last race at Texas and build on that.’’

 and on Facebook

NASCAR America: Sponsorship for Darrell Wallace Jr. in doubt amid best start in Xfinity career

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinApr 18, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT

Back in January, Darrell Wallace Jr. said he only had sponsorship secured for the first six races of the Xfinity season.

We’re now past that point and Wallace told NASCAR America’s Marty Snider plans have changed for Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 6 Ford.

“When I was saying six (races), it was actually 10. I was mistaken” Wallace said. “But we have the attitude and (team owner) Jack (Roush) has the attitude that we’re going to go to Homestead. We have to figure some things out.”

Wallace has been sponsored by Leidos through the first six races and will be again this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. He will also be sponsored by Globe Life Bank at Talladega (May 6) and Charlotte (May 27).

If more sponsorship doesn’t emerge for the 23-year-old, Wallace’s season could end after May.

“We’re all optimistic about it,” Wallace said. “I haven’t really heard much as far as sponsorship. … But I’m not worrying about it. My job is not to worry about sponsorship, my job is to go out there and drive the race car as best as I can.”

The uncertainty remains even after Wallace’s bizarre career-best start in the Xfinity Series this year. The No. 6 team has finished sixth in five straight races.

It is the second-longest streak of finishing in the same top-10 spot in series history. It trails only Jack Ingram’s six-race stretch of finishing second in 1983.

 

NASCAR America begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Darrell Wallace Jr. interview, 50 states: Kansas

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinApr 18, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for 30 minutes beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman from Stamford, Connecticut, as they preview the upcoming race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

What to expect on today’s show:

· With the first off weekend of the season over, the Cup drivers look ahead to Bristol. Kligerman determines which drivers’ stock went up or down through the first seven races.

· The Xfinity Series also is back in action at Bristol. Bubba Wallace is going into the race on a streak of five consecutive sixth-place finishes. Marty Snider talked with him about the streak and how Roush Fenway has returned to form in the series.

· The next stop on NASCAR America’s My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows is Kansas! The Sunflower State hosts two NASCAR Cup races annually and also is the home of Salina Speedway.

· We’ll hear from third-year Cup driver Matt DiBenedetto. Last spring, he scored an impressive sixth-place finish at Bristol, and he’s hoping for more success there this weekend for his new team, Go FAS Racing.

If you can’t catch the show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you plug-in that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Cup winner will have new place to celebrate at Bristol

Photo by Matt Hazlett/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongApr 18, 2017, 3:37 PM EDT

The winner of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway will have a new place to celebrate.

Victory Lane will be moved to the frontstretch, putting it closer to the fans, a source told NBC Sports.

The winner of Saturday’s Xfinity race at Bristol will go to the Victory Lane location on the roof of a building between turns 3 and 4.

This will be the third time this season that a Cup winner celebrated on the frontstretch. Atlanta Motor Speedway and Martinsville Speedway each had Victory Lane on its frontstretch.

Another change is that Bristol has been using a tire-dragging machine, called the Tire Dragon, to increase the grip in the corners.

The track has added a compound to increase grip on the lower 3 feet in the corners, as was done in August. The Tire Dragon is 7 feet wide and has been used to enhance the lower groove by that much.

The Cup and Xfinity Series are at Bristol this weekend. Xfinity teams race Saturday in the Fitzgerald Glider 300, and Cup teams race Sunday in the Food City 500.

 and on Facebook

 

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. returns to Bristol, site of best Cup finishes

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinApr 18, 2017, 1:46 PM EDT

Three weeks ago Ricky Stenhouse Jr. felt the need to celebrate finishing 10th at Martinsville Speedway.

While it was by far his best finish at the short track, the Roush Fenway Racing driver returns this week to Bristol Motor Speedway, the track that’s given him the most to celebrate in his five years as a full-time Cup driver.

Stenhouse has only eight top-five finishes in 155 Cup starts, but three have come in “Thunder Valley.” Two of those are runner-up finishes.

The driver of the No. 17 Ford is eight months removed from the most recent one, when he finished 1.9 seconds behind Kevin Harvick in the rain-delayed night race. That was after Stenhouse rebounded from a pit speeding penalty and a two-lap deficit.

“After our weekend off, I’m ready to get back on track especially at one of my favorite tracks,” Stenhouse said in a press release. “We’ve had a lot of success at Bristol but keep coming up short one position. The key is to get your car turning through the center and being able to run both grooves. Like typical short track racing anything can happen, but if we can execute on pit road and stay out of trouble, then we should leave Bristol with another strong finish.”

Stenhouse called his Martinsville result “huge momentum” for the No. 17 team, which is still trying to give Stenhouse his first Cup win and Roush Fenway Racing its first series victory since 2014.

The momentum carried forward to the last race at Texas Motor Speedway, where Stenhouse finished a career-best 14th in his ninth start there. Three of the last four races, beginning with a fourth-place result at Phoenix Raceway, have seen Stenhouse earn career-best finishes at tracks.

If that trend continues this weekend in the Food City 500, Stenhouse would finally conquer a track that’s already been kind to him.

 and on Facebook