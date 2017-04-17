Preliminary entry lists for NASCAR at Bristol Motor Speedway

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Your thirst for NASCAR will be satisfied this weekend when the sport returns from its week off to race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The Cup Series prepares for the Food City 500 and the Xfinity Series for the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race.

Cup Series – Food City 500

Thirty-nine cars are entered for the eighth Cup race of the year. It’s a return to the rule of the season after 40 cars competed at Texas Motor Speedway. Only the Daytona 500 and Texas have had 40-car fields this season.

Last year, Carl Edwards won this race after starting from the pole and leading 276 laps. It was the first in a two-race win streak for Edwards.

Click here for the full entry list.

Xfinity – Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300

There are six Cup drivers among the 42 entries for the race: Kyle Larson, Ty Dillon, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez. This is a Dash 4 Cash event, meaning drivers with more than five full-time Cup seasons of racing are not eligible for this event.

Two cars will be sent home after qualifying.

Last year, Jones won this race after starting from the pole of the main event and leading 62 laps. Jones led the final three laps after taking advantage of a late-race battle between Larson and Kyle Busch.

Click here for the full entry list.