Crew chief Paul Wolfe will be with Brad Keselowski at Bristol pending final appeal

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for 30 minutes beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman from Stamford, Connecticut, as they preview the upcoming race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

What to expect on today’s show:

· With the first off weekend of the season over, the Cup drivers look ahead to Bristol. Kligerman determines which drivers’ stock went up or down through the first seven races.

· The Xfinity Series also is back in action at Bristol. Bubba Wallace is going into the race on a streak of five consecutive sixth-place finishes. Marty Snider talked with him about the streak and how Roush Fenway has returned to form in the series.

· The next stop on NASCAR America’s My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows is Kansas! The Sunflower State hosts two NASCAR Cup races annually and also is the home of Salina Speedway.

· We’ll hear from third-year Cup driver Matt DiBenedetto. Last spring, he scored an impressive sixth-place finish at Bristol, and he’s hoping for more success there this weekend for his new team, Go FAS Racing.

If you can’t catch the show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you plug-in that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.