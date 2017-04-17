Kevin Harvick will give one fan a shot at $1 million with All-Star Race scheme

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The winner of next month’s Monster Energy All-Star Race might not be the only one who leaves Charlotte Motor Speedway with $1 million.

One fan could jump a few tax brackets if – and only if – Kevin Harvick takes his No. 4 Ford and its money-themed paint scheme to victory lane in the May 20 exhibition race.

Stewart-Haas Racing and sponsor Busch Beer announced its “Busch Bucks” contest, which begins today and runs through May 6.

Any fan who enrolls in the “Busch Bucks” loyalty program before May 6 will automatically be eligible to win the contest. The fan who wins the grand prize will be invited to Charlotte to watch the race and Harvick’s pursuit of the checkered flag.

If Harvick wins the revamped All-Star Race, it would be his second victory in the event after his victory in 2007. The 2014 Cup champion also has three points wins at the 1.5-mile track.

Here’s how you can become eligible for the “Busch Bucks” prize:

Register at BuschBucks.com.

Purchase eligible Busch products.

Collect points by taking a picture of your receipt and uploading it to BuschBucks.com.

Redeem your points for Busch prizes ranging in point values. Prizes include everything from hats and t-shirts to coolers and tents.

