Fiancee of Bryan Clauson: ‘My heart felt healed for the first time in eight months’

“My heart was full, bursting, overflowing with love. Last night, my heart felt healed for the first time in eight months. My heart was happy because I got to feel and hear Bryan’s heartbeat again. Bryan’s heart is living on – beating inside of Dan the Heart Man.”
Stewart traveled to Omaha, Nebraska, to meet “Dan the Heart Man” and his family during the Easter weekend, but the idea of the trip was one she debated with herself.
“I didn’t want to meet Dan. I did at first, but in the last month or so, I decided I didn’t want to make the trip to Omaha. I was doing it for my family – mainly for Bryan’s mom. I wanted to be there to support them because they have done everything to support me over the last eight months. I was scared. Anxious. Nervous. All of that. But the real reason I didn’t want to meet Dan was simple – he wasn’t Bryan.”
During her time with Dan and his family, Stewart learned he shared a few personality traits with Clauson and that he calls the heart he received “Bryan.”
“When Dan tells his life story, he has a way of making it sound almost boring (but he didn’t fool me!)…. almost like someone else I knew. Bryan always downplayed his career and accomplishments, especially when talking to new people. In that regard, Dan reminds me so much of B.”
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for 30 minutes beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman from Stamford, Connecticut, as they preview the upcoming race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.
What to expect on today’s show:
· With the first off weekend of the season over, the Cup drivers look ahead to Bristol. Kligerman determines which drivers’ stock went up or down through the first seven races.
· The Xfinity Series also is back in action at Bristol. Bubba Wallace is going into the race on a streak of five consecutive sixth-place finishes. Marty Snider talked with him about the streak and how Roush Fenway has returned to form in the series.
· The next stop on NASCAR America’s My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows is Kansas! The Sunflower State hosts two NASCAR Cup races annually and also is the home of Salina Speedway.
· We’ll hear from third-year Cup driver Matt DiBenedetto. Last spring, he scored an impressive sixth-place finish at Bristol, and he’s hoping for more success there this weekend for his new team, Go FAS Racing.
While it was by far his best finish at the short track, the Roush Fenway Racing driver returns this week to Bristol Motor Speedway, the track that’s given him the most to celebrate in his five years as a full-time Cup driver.
Stenhouse has only eight top-five finishes in 155 Cup starts, but three have come in “Thunder Valley.” Two of those are runner-up finishes.
The driver of the No. 17 Ford is eight months removed from the most recent one, when he finished 1.9 seconds behind Kevin Harvick in the rain-delayed night race. That was after Stenhouse rebounded from a pit speeding penalty and a two-lap deficit.
“After our weekend off, I’m ready to get back on track especially at one of my favorite tracks,” Stenhouse said in a press release. “We’ve had a lot of success at Bristol but keep coming up short one position. The key is to get your car turning through the center and being able to run both grooves. Like typical short track racing anything can happen, but if we can execute on pit road and stay out of trouble, then we should leave Bristol with another strong finish.”
Stenhouse called his Martinsville result “huge momentum” for the No. 17 team, which is still trying to give Stenhouse his first Cup win and Roush Fenway Racing its first series victory since 2014.
The momentum carried forward to the last race at Texas Motor Speedway, where Stenhouse finished a career-best 14th in his ninth start there. Three of the last four races, beginning with a fourth-place result at Phoenix Raceway, have seen Stenhouse earn career-best finishes at tracks.
If that trend continues this weekend in the Food City 500, Stenhouse would finally conquer a track that’s already been kind to him.
While the tire combination has been the same since Aug. 2014, Cup teams won’t have as many Goodyear tires this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway
Teams will be allotted seven sets for the race, not including the set they’ll start the race. Last year, teams were allowed nine sets of tires for this event. NASCAR coordinated the cutback with teams and Goodyear based on previous tire usage and costs.
Cup teams will be allowed four sets for practice, one set for qualifying and the start of the race and seven sets for the race. Xfinity teams will be allowed six sets for the weekend.
Cup and Xfinity teams will run the same Goodyear setup at Bristol — left-side tire code is D-4416 and right-side tire code is D-4526. This is the same combination used in the last five races at the track. Bristol is the only track where teams are scheduled to run either of these two tire codes this season. Teams are required to run inner liners on their right-side tires.