Xfinity Rookie Report: How William Byron, Daniel Hemric and others are faring after six races

The Xfinity Series is six races and two off weeks into its season.

That gives us a small sample size to look at how this years’ rookie class is stacking up against each other.

Five drivers on five different teams are competing for Rookie of the Year honors, and so far the best of bunch – and the series – is JR Motorsports’ William Byron.

The 19-year-old driver is first in the point standings after six races. He’s the only rookie to earn a pole and a stage win. Byron’s Stage 2 win last week at Texas Motor Speedway made him just the second Xfinity regular to win a stage this season. Elliott Sadler is the only other one.

Byron and Cole Custer are the only rookies to earn top-five finishes so far with one each.

Three rookies, Byron, Matt Tifft and Daniel Hemric, are in the top 10 in points.

Here’s a break down of each rookies’ season so far.

William Byron, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Points Position: First

Top fives: two

Top 10s: five

Laps Led 19

Avg. Finish: 7.7

Best finish: fourth (Phoenix)

Poles: One (Phoenix)

DNF: None

MORE: Xfinity Spotlight Q&A with Byron

Matt Tifft; No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Points: Sixth

Top fives: None

Top 10s: One (Texas)

Lap led: four

Avg. finish: 15.8

Best finish: Ninth (Texas)

DNF: One

Daniel Hemric; No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Points: Seventh

Top Fives: None

Top 10s: Two

Laps Led: None

Avg. finish: 17.2

Best finish: Seventh (Phoenix)

DNF: One

MORE: Xfinity Series Spotlight Q&A with Hemric

Cole Custer; No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Points: 12th

Top Fives: One (Texas)

Top 10s: Two

Laps Led: None

Avg. Finish: 19.8

Best Finish: Fifth (Texas)

DNF: Two

Spencer Gallagher; No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet

Points: 17th

Top Fives: None

Top 10s: None

Laps Led: None

Avg. Finish: 23rd

Best Finish: 14th (Texas)

DNF: One

MORE: Xfinity Series Spotlight Q&A with Gallagher

