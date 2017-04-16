Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

‘Mind over matter’ philosophy keeps ‘The King’ going as he nears 80

By Daniel McFadinApr 16, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Richard Petty has been through a lot in nearly 80 years of life and 35 years of NASCAR racing.

“The King” has broken bones, had parts of his stomach and gallbladder removed and survived a brush with prostate cancer in 1995.

“I got a really good DNA as far as healing,” Petty said last month at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

After all the battle scars sustained through 1,184 Cup races and afterward, Petty feels like he did the day he retired in 1992.

“My daddy (Lee Petty) always said,’ I don’t know how you’re supposed to feel when you’re this old,’ ” Petty said. “So, I don’t know if I’m 80 or 70 or 50. Basically, physically … I don’t hurt nowhere right now. … I don’t feel like I feel any different than 10 years ago, 20 years ago or 30 years ago.”

Still a constant presence on the Cup circuit, the seven-time NASCAR champion can be seen in the garage and pits in his trademark cowboy hat and sunglasses serving in his roles of team owner and NASCAR ambassador.

And don’t expect that to change anytime soon.

“That is part of it,” Petty said. “If you own the team and you’re not interested in going to see what happens, that can’t be good morale for the team. I go because I want to go, too. I enjoy being around and watching all the stuff. You go in there and try to give them … they don’t listen to what I want them to do. At least give them support, ‘You guys can do this, you can, just keep working at it.’ It’s a confidence-builder for them to know I pay the bills, but I’m also interested in what comes out in the end.”

Photo by Daniel McFadin

Three months from celebrating his 80th birthday (on July 2), Petty is able to see his family’s story documented in the Hall of Fame’s “Petty: Building a Family Legacy” exhibit, which runs until July.

But according to NBC Sports analyst Kyle Petty, his father wouldn’t have made it this far if not for fulfilling his desire to keep tabs on Richard Petty Motorsports and NASCAR.

“My sisters and I have talked about it,” Kyle Petty said. “If it wasn’t for racing, he wouldn’t make it to 80. … Because he would just sit down and stop. He wouldn’t have anything to do.

“If it wasn’t for racing people and being able to walk through that garage and talk to people, yeah, he wouldn’t have made it this far.”

His father agrees.

“Mentally, I couldn’t do it,” Richard Petty said. “I’m a strong believer in mind over matter. You do what your mind tells you to do, whether your body wants to do it or whatever. I think that’s what kept me going from that standpoint.”

If not for racing, the Petty family’s trajectory might not have taken them far from Level Cross, North Carolina, where Lee and Elizabeth Petty raised their family. Richard and Kyle attended the same school in Randleman. The small student body meant Richard was one of 13 or 14 members of the football team and a performer in the marching band that played at halftime.

Photo by Daniel McFadin

This part of “The King’s” life is touched on in the Hall of Fame exhibit by his trumpet.

But it was the music provided by stock-car engines that fueled the Pettys.

“We lived on a dirt road and all the guys around us were the same way,” Richard Petty said. “They had nothing. So I didn’t know that until dad started racing. We’d go to Greensboro, we’d go to Martinsville or we’d go to Philadelphia. They had indoor plumbing, this is great. We grew up in that era. So that made you appreciate all the stuff going on. … Racing was all I ever knew. We raised a garden, so I knew how to raise a garden, but I didn’t know how to farm. I didn’t know how to be in the lumber business like my granddaddy was. I didn’t want to be in the liquor business.”

Because the Pettys pursued racing instead of farming – and liquor – the Buick Regal driven by Richard Petty to his seventh and final Daytona 500 win in 1981 sits next to a replica of the 1959 Oldsmobile Lee Petty drove in his own Hall of Fame career.

Not far away is the No. 42 Pontiac Grand Prix Kyle Petty drove to one of his eight Cup wins. Next to it is a No. 45 Monte Carlo Kyle’s son Adam drove in his tragically brief career.

Display cases show letters, typewriters, pictures, trophies and oddities that make up the Petty story.

Photo by Daniel McFadin

Not many athletes, in auto racing or any sport, can say the end of their career was honored by a comic book.

The exhibit chronicles the family dynasty and its many contributors, from Richard’s brother and engine builder, Maurice Petty, to his cousin and crew chief, Dale Inman, and his late wife, Lynda.

What does Richard Petty hope today’s generation of drivers can learn from the family oriented exhibit and the Hall of Fame as whole?

“I would like for the next generations coming in to go back and appreciate what Bobby Allison, David Pearson, Lee Petty and Fireball Roberts did,” he said. “Because if it hadn’t been for them, they wouldn’t be doing what they’re doing. I hope they don’t get away from who built the fan base. I was just part of the foundation. … It took all of us to do it. I hope that they don’t think they’re the ones making it happen.”

But Richard Petty still is helping to build the sport, 25 years after he last took a checkered flag.

Don’t expect him to ever hold a news conference in Daytona announcing he’s stepping away from the sport full time.

“That would go over like a lead balloon,” he said. “I don’t want to start a new life. I’ve been going to races for 68 years since 1949. I don’t know I wouldn’t cut back on going to all the races. But I’m still interested in being nosy enough to know who’s doing what.”

NASCAR America begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Darrell Wallace Jr. interview, 50 states: Kansas

By Daniel McFadinApr 18, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for 30 minutes beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman from Stamford, Connecticut, as they preview the upcoming race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

What to expect on today’s show:

· With the first off weekend of the season over, the Cup drivers look ahead to Bristol. Kligerman determines which drivers’ stock went up or down through the first seven races.

· The Xfinity Series also is back in action at Bristol. Bubba Wallace is going into the race on a streak of five consecutive sixth-place finishes. Marty Snider talked with him about the streak and how Roush Fenway has returned to form in the series.

· The next stop on NASCAR America’s My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows is Kansas! The Sunflower State hosts two NASCAR Cup races annually and also is the home of Salina Speedway.

· We’ll hear from third-year Cup driver Matt DiBenedetto. Last spring, he scored an impressive sixth-place finish at Bristol, and he’s hoping for more success there this weekend for his new team, Go FAS Racing.

Cup winner will have new place to celebrate at Bristol

Photo by Matt Hazlett/Getty Images
By Dustin LongApr 18, 2017, 3:37 PM EDT

The winner of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway will have a new place to celebrate.

Victory Lane will be moved to the frontstretch, putting it closer to the fans, a source told NBC Sports.

The winner of Saturday’s Xfinity race at Bristol will go to the Victory Lane location on the roof of a building between turns 3 and 4.

This will be the third time this season that a Cup winner celebrated on the frontstretch. Atlanta Motor Speedway and Martinsville Speedway each had Victory Lane on its frontstretch.

Another change is that Bristol has been using a tire-dragging machine, called the Tire Dragon, to increase the grip in the corners.

The track has added a compound to increase grip on the lower 3 feet in the corners, as was done in August. The Tire Dragon is 7 feet wide and has been used to enhance the lower groove by that much.

The Cup and Xfinity Series are at Bristol this weekend. Xfinity teams race Saturday in the Fitzgerald Glider 300, and Cup teams race Sunday in the Food City 500.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. returns to Bristol, site of best Cup finishes

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 18, 2017, 1:46 PM EDT

Three weeks ago Ricky Stenhouse Jr. felt the need to celebrate finishing 10th at Martinsville Speedway.

While it was by far his best finish at the short track, the Roush Fenway Racing driver returns this week to Bristol Motor Speedway, the track that’s given him the most to celebrate in his five years as a full-time Cup driver.

Stenhouse has only eight top-five finishes in 155 Cup starts, but three have come in “Thunder Valley.” Two of those are runner-up finishes.

The driver of the No. 17 Ford is eight months removed from the most recent one, when he finished 1.9 seconds behind Kevin Harvick in the rain-delayed night race. That was after Stenhouse rebounded from a pit speeding penalty and a two-lap deficit.

“After our weekend off, I’m ready to get back on track especially at one of my favorite tracks,” Stenhouse said in a press release. “We’ve had a lot of success at Bristol but keep coming up short one position. The key is to get your car turning through the center and being able to run both grooves. Like typical short track racing anything can happen, but if we can execute on pit road and stay out of trouble, then we should leave Bristol with another strong finish.”

Stenhouse called his Martinsville result “huge momentum” for the No. 17 team, which is still trying to give Stenhouse his first Cup win and Roush Fenway Racing its first series victory since 2014.

The momentum carried forward to the last race at Texas Motor Speedway, where Stenhouse finished a career-best 14th in his ninth start there. Three of the last four races, beginning with a fourth-place result at Phoenix Raceway, have seen Stenhouse earn career-best finishes at tracks.

If that trend continues this weekend in the Food City 500, Stenhouse would finally conquer a track that’s already been kind to him.

Goodyear tire info for Bristol

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongApr 18, 2017, 11:10 AM EDT

While the tire combination has been the same since Aug. 2014, Cup teams won’t have as many Goodyear tires this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway

Teams will be allotted seven sets for the race, not including the set they’ll start the race. Last year, teams were allowed nine sets of tires for this event. NASCAR coordinated the cutback with teams and Goodyear based on previous tire usage and costs.

Cup teams will be allowed four sets for practice, one set for qualifying and the start of the race and seven sets for the race. Xfinity teams will be allowed six sets for the weekend.

Cup and Xfinity teams will run the same Goodyear setup at Bristol — left-side tire code is D-4416 and right-side tire code is D-4526. This is the same combination used in the last five races at the track. Bristol is the only track where teams are scheduled to run either of these two tire codes this season. Teams are required to run inner liners on their right-side tires.

