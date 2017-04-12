NASCAR America at 5:30 p.m. ET: Discussing shorter race, 50 State in 50 Shows: Indiana

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for 30 minutes beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

The show will recap the first seven races of the Cup season and go over the biggest disappointments and surprises.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Dale Jarrett from Stamford, Connecticut.

What to expect from today’s episode:

• The 2017 NASCAR season hits its first break this weekend. With seven races in the books so far for the Cup Series, which drivers and teams have been the biggest early season surprises and disappointments?

• Last night on his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show, “Happy Hours,” Kevin Harvick called for nearly all races to be shortened. Does the former Cup champion have a good idea? Jarrett weighs in on the topic.

• We hit the road for our next stop on NASCAR America’s My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows. Today, we will highlight the “Hoosier State,” Indiana – home of the Indianapolis 500 and one of the nation’s most exciting half-mile tracks: Winchester Speedway.

If you can't catch the show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you plug-in that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.