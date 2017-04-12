NASCAR America at 5:30 p.m. ET: Discussing shorter race, 50 State in 50 Shows: Indiana

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for 30 minutes beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
The show will recap the first seven races of the Cup season and go over the biggest disappointments and surprises.
Carolyn Manno hosts with Dale Jarrett from Stamford, Connecticut.
What to expect from today’s episode:
• The 2017 NASCAR season hits its first break this weekend. With seven races in the books so far for the Cup Series, which drivers and teams have been the biggest early season surprises and disappointments?
• Last night on his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show, “Happy Hours,” Kevin Harvick called for nearly all races to be shortened. Does the former Cup champion have a good idea? Jarrett weighs in on the topic.
• We hit the road for our next stop on NASCAR America’s My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows. Today, we will highlight the “Hoosier State,” Indiana – home of the Indianapolis 500 and one of the nation’s most exciting half-mile tracks: Winchester Speedway.
If you can’t catch the show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com
If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you plug-in that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.
The winner of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway will have a new place to celebrate.
Victory Lane will be moved to the frontstretch, putting it closer to the fans, a source told NBC Sports.
The winner of Saturday’s Xfinity race at Bristol will go to the Victory Lane location on the roof of a building between turns 3 and 4.
This will be the third time this season that a Cup winner celebrated on the frontstretch. Atlanta Motor Speedway and Martinsville Speedway each had Victory Lane on its frontstretch.
Another change is that Bristol has been using a tire-dragging machine, called the Tire Dragon, to increase the grip in the corners.
The track has added a compound to increase grip on the lower 3 feet in the corners, as was done in August. The Tire Dragon is 7 feet wide and has been used to enhance the lower groove by that much.
The Cup and Xfinity Series are at Bristol this weekend. Xfinity teams race Saturday in the Fitzgerald Glider 300, and Cup teams race Sunday in the Food City 500.
Three weeks ago Ricky Stenhouse Jr. felt the need to celebrate finishing 10th at Martinsville Speedway.
While it was by far his best finish at the short track, the Roush Fenway Racing driver returns this week to Bristol Motor Speedway, the track that’s given him the most to celebrate in his five years as a full-time Cup driver.
Stenhouse has only eight top-five finishes in 155 Cup starts, but three have come in “Thunder Valley.” Two of those are runner-up finishes.
The driver of the No. 17 Ford is eight months removed from the most recent one, when he finished 1.9 seconds behind Kevin Harvick in the rain-delayed night race. That was after Stenhouse rebounded from a pit speeding penalty and a two-lap deficit.
“After our weekend off, I’m ready to get back on track especially at one of my favorite tracks,” Stenhouse said in a press release. “We’ve had a lot of success at Bristol but keep coming up short one position. The key is to get your car turning through the center and being able to run both grooves. Like typical short track racing anything can happen, but if we can execute on pit road and stay out of trouble, then we should leave Bristol with another strong finish.”
Stenhouse called his Martinsville result “huge momentum” for the No. 17 team, which is still trying to give Stenhouse his first Cup win and Roush Fenway Racing its first series victory since 2014.
The momentum carried forward to the last race at Texas Motor Speedway, where Stenhouse finished a career-best 14th in his ninth start there. Three of the last four races, beginning with a fourth-place result at Phoenix Raceway, have seen Stenhouse earn career-best finishes at tracks.
If that trend continues this weekend in the Food City 500, Stenhouse would finally conquer a track that’s already been kind to him.
While the tire combination has been the same since Aug. 2014, Cup teams won’t have as many Goodyear tires this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway
Teams will be allotted seven sets for the race, not including the set they’ll start the race. Last year, teams were allowed nine sets of tires for this event. NASCAR coordinated the cutback with teams and Goodyear based on previous tire usage and costs.
Cup teams will be allowed four sets for practice, one set for qualifying and the start of the race and seven sets for the race. Xfinity teams will be allowed six sets for the weekend.
Cup and Xfinity teams will run the same Goodyear setup at Bristol — left-side tire code is D-4416 and right-side tire code is D-4526. This is the same combination used in the last five races at the track. Bristol is the only track where teams are scheduled to run either of these two tire codes this season. Teams are required to run inner liners on their right-side tires.
